The hype going into 2025 surrounding Arch Manning was always going to be difficult for the Texas Longhorns quarterback to live up to. So, as he battled growing pains and improved throughout the season, there was some disappointment.

Plenty of people are still all in on Manning, though. Among them is Paul Finebaum, who boldly predicted that Manning is going to win the Heisman Trophy and become the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick if he returns to Texas for next season.

“I can’t help but think back to six months ago today when a bespeckled, balding, aging, former sportswriter appeared on your show,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “And made the prediction that everybody hated about Arch Manning being the next Tim Tebow. He wasn’t that. But in the last two months of the season, I’m gonna give him the Heisman. You can’t give him the Heisman for the last two months, but he was one of the best players, if not the best quarterback in the country.”

Prior to the season, Finebaum had been among Manning’s biggest supporters. That did, famously, include comparing him to legendary Florida quarterback Tim Tebow. In August, before the 2025 season, he even predicted that Manning was going to win the Heisman Trophy. That didn’t happen, though, as he struggled early in the year.

Despite getting burned on his Heisman prediction this past season, Finebaum was ready to make the pick again. He explained that with Manning set to return to Texas, he will position himself to win the sport’s most prestigious honor and then go on to be the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“I think whether he’s one [in the NFL Draft] or not next year, he’s making a smart decision. He’s a Manning. Remember, Peyton Manning 30 years ago decided to stay at Tennessee when he would’ve been the No. 1 pick. I think Arch Manning will come back. Yes, I’m going to say it right now on New Year’s Day,” Finebaum said. “He will win the Heisman next year and he will be the No. 1 pick in the Draft.”

In the 13 games that Manning played during the 2025 season, he threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, compared to just seven interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Of course, Manning is a junior and could still declare for the NFL Draft this year. However, as it stands now, he appears to be set to return. It’s also safe to say that Finebaum isn’t going to be the only pundit high on him going into next season after the improvement he showed throughout this past year.