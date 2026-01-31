The projected top two picks in this year’s NBA Draft squared off Saturday as Kansas took on BYU. It put Darryn Peterson against AJ Dybantsa for the first time, and after Peterson’s Jayhawks won out, adidas released a tribute.

Adidas dropped an ad, titled “End Debate,” following Kansas’ victory. Peterson signed an NIL deal with the company in November 2023 as a high school recruit, while Dybantsa – another top-rated prospect from the 2025 cycle – is a Nike athlete after signing with the brand in January 2024.

Adidas’ tribute featured a photo of Peterson’s poster dunk, which immediately made the highlight-reel. He went up and over two BYU defenders to slam it home late in the first half.

Peterson dropped 18 points in the first half to help Kansas take a commanding lead, and Dybantsa had seven points at the break. The BYU star then bounced back to finish with 17 on the game, although Peterson left with 16:46 to play in the second half and did not return. The Cougars outscored Kansas 45-32 to end the game.

In addition to being considered the top two picks in the draft, Dybantsa and Peterson are also among the top names in college basketball. Dybantsa has a $4.2 million On3 NIL Valuation, which sits atop the college basketball NIL rankings. He also is at No. 2 in the On3 NIL 100 – the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation – behind only Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Peterson, meanwhile, has a $1.5 million On3 NIL Valuation. That puts him at No. 11 in the college basketball NIL rankings and No. 44 in the On3 NIL 100.

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson headline an exciting freshman class this year, which is also generating buzz in NBA Draft circles. They came in as the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, respectively, from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3’s Jamie Shaw also listed Dybantsa as his top prospect on his initial Big Board, with Peterson at No. 2 earlier this week.

Saturday’s game was not only important to see the top two prospects square off, but it was also crucial in the Big 12 race. Kansas improved to 16-5 overall with the victory, including 6-2 in Big 12 play to sit tied for third in the standings. BYU is now 17-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play.