Auburn LB Robert Woodyard commits to Missouri out of the NCAA Transfer Portal

Missouri boasted one of the nation’s premier defenses in 2025, and the Tigers are reloading on that side of the ball to do it again in 2026.

All-SEC linebacker Robert Woodyard, who spent the past four seasons at Auburn, has committed to transfer to the Tigers per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Woodyard was on campus early this week for an official visit, and Eli Drinkwitz and Co. closed the deal on one of their top targets.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder is coming off a career-best season in 2025, notching 67 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss for an Auburn defense that was among the best in the country. He was named first-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus and became one of the most sought-after linebackers in the country once he entered the portal.

For his career on The Plains, Woodyard posted 88 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, the two sacks, and a pair of pass breakups.

His addition is a major one for the Tigers, who saw their own All-SEC linebacker, Josiah Trotter, announce that he was forgoing his eligibility and entering the NFL Draft last month. Trotter led the Tigers’ defense, which finished No. 17 nationally in total defense, with 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

Tigers looking to replace more than a dozen starters

Along with him, Missouri has to replace nearly all of its defensive starters from last season, with defensive back Santana Banner and defensive end Damon Wilson — who could also enter the draft — projected as the only returning starters.

On the offensive side, they are set to return a trio of big names in All-American running back Ahmad Hardy, All-SEC offensive tackle Cayden Green and talented backup RB Jamal Roberts. Otherwise though, the majority of their two-deep roster will have to come from underclassmen development or through the portal.

Three of the teams five leading receivers either graduated or entered the portal, and they’ll also have to replace multiple starters along the offensive line. The quarterback position looks to be taken care of though, as Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons — who entered the portal earlier this week — is expected to sign with the Tigers once the Rebels’ season is over.

This developing story will be updated with more information.