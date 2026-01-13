Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions see big changes after pivotal weekend

The latest ESPN bracketology is here as Joe Lunardi shook up his 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions with conference play rolling on. When it comes to January, that’s when the good stuff really begins!

What lies below are the teams on the bubble, good and bad. Plus, we’ll dive into each region and break down the projected matchups.

We’re still a couple of months away from the tournament actually beginning, so the bracketology prediction will certainly change. Without further ado, let’s dive into the bubble teams first!

ESPN Bracketology: On the bubble

Last Four Byes: USC, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Indiana

Last Four In: Texas A&M, Ohio State, UCLA, New Mexico

First Four Out: TCU, Creighton, LSU, Baylor

Next Four Out: Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Stanford, Virginia Tech

The last four bye teams are in a good spot in this current iteration of bracketology. Wisconsin’s win over undefeated Michigan really propelled them this week. TCU, Creighton, LSU and Baylor are fighting for their bubble lives in mid-January.

West (San Jose)

(Candice Ward | Imagn Images)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Dartmouth

No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 9 Saint Mary’s

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Utah Valley

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 UNC Wilmington

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Utah State vs. No. 10 USC

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 Southern Miss

Arizona is undefeated and at the top of bracketology right now out in the west. Defending champion Florida is on their side of the bracket too, which would be quite the Sweet 16 matchup. Gonzaga is quietly in the No. 2 spot with Illinois and Tennessee on their side.

Midwest (Chicago)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Merrimack/UMass-Lowell

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 Saint Louis

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 UCLA/New Mexico

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 McNeese

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Austin Peay

No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 Wisconsin

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 UT Martin

Michigan lost a tight one to Wisconsin but it didn’t drop them from the No. 1 seed in this bracketology projection. Seton Hall should be monitored as they could rise in their seeding as well. Vandy is undefeated right now and might be a sleeper national title contender.

East (Washington D.C.)

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Colgate

No. 8 UCF vs. No. 9 Miami

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 13 High Point

No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 11 George Mason

No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Temple

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Long Island

Dan Hurley and the Huskies are looking for a third national title in four years and a No. 1 seed in this latest bracketology is a good sign so far! UNC and Michigan State are due for a second round matchup and Duke and Nebraska could match up in the Sweet 16. This one is loaded.

South (Houston)

Purdue head coach Matt Painter – Dr. Michael Huang, Kentucky Sports Radio

No. 1 Iowa State vs. No. 16 Prairie View/UMES

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 NC State

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 ETSU

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 6 Texas A&M/Ohio State

No. 3 BYU vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

No. 7 SMU vs. No. 10 Kentucky

No. 2 Purdue vs. No 14 Portland State

Iowa State is another undefeated No. 1 seed in the bracketology predictions as of mid-January. They’re rolling right now and imagine a matchup with rival Iowa in the second round! Alabama comes in at No. 4 and on that same side. Purdue might have a clear path to the Elite Eight.