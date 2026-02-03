Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions see big movement as February arrives

As February arrives with January 2026 coming to an end, an updated bracketology is here from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. He shook up his 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions as we get closer to March and the madness of it all.

There’s plenty of teams on the bubble, looking to solid their resume as time slips away. Below, we’ll dive into each region and break down the projected matchups from Lunardi’s latest.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is on everyone’s mind, and whether or not your favorite team will be included remains to be seen. Check out the bracketology prediction from Lunardi below, diving into the bubble teams to start it all off.

ESPN Bracketology: On the Bubble

Last Four Byes: Indiana, UCLA, New Mexico, Miami

Last Four In: USC, Ohio State, San Diego State, Texas

First Four Out: Virginia Tech, California, Seton Hall, Santa Clara

Next Four Out: Missouri, TCU, George Mason, VCU

USC and Ohio State get two more Big Ten teams in the field, while Texas sneaks in during Sean Miller’s first season. Disappointment comes to fruition for teams like Virginia Tech and Seton Hall, but there’s still plenty of time between now and when the field locks.

West (San Jose)

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Merrimack

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 SMU

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 Belmont

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 UNC Wilmington

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Ohio State

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 UT Martin

Arizona remains undefeated, and they’re the top team in the nation at the moment. A region featuring the Wildcats with Gonzaga as the No. 2 team would be a gauntlet for any of these 16 squads to get through to the Final Four.

East (Washington DC)

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Long Island

No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Utah State

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Utah Valley

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 USC/San Diego State

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 Winthrop

No. 7 Saint Louis vs. No. 10 New Mexico

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 ETSU

Duke, led by Cameron Boozer, is rising in the eyes of many, but so is No. 2 Illinois. They’ve been phenomenal inside the Big Ten, but don’t discount the reigning champions in Florida coming out of this region at No. 3. Texas Tech is sneaky, as well.

South (Houston)

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Harvard

No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 SF Austin

No. 4 BYU vs. No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Miami

No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Portland State

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Saint Mary’s

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Navy

UConn is hoping to remind everyone why they were atop the college basketball world for multiple seasons after a slight reprieve in 2025. They’re No. 1 in the South, according to Lunardi, but with it being played in Houston, the No. 2-seed in the Cougars could see a bit of an advantage.

Midwest (Chicago)

(Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Vermont

No. 8 UCF vs. No. 9 Georgia

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 Tulsa

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 North Dakota State

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 UCLA

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Austin Peay

Michigan has been revitalized under Dusty May, and they’ll lead the charge in the Windy City, per Lunardi. Purdue is no slouch though, coming in at No. 3, while numerous blue-blooded programs are listed throughout the Midwest in Kansas and UNC.