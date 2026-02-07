Bracketology insights: Saturday slate sees big movement

The projected NCAA Tournament field takes another shift this weekend, with movement coming to the 1-seed line after UConn’s Friday loss. Which team takes the spot, and plenty more decisive battles between contending teams will change how each fanbase feels moving forward.

Bracketology insights aims to explain the various ways that Saturday’s results will impact Sunday’s bracketology update, and each conversation about the field moving forward. From matchups between projected top seeds, to jockeying across the bubble, stay up to date with what the game means in a bigger picture.

Saturday’s lineup is headlined by Illinois and Iowa State, along with Houston, making their case for the fourth 1-seed spot. A group of bubble matchups will also shake loose a stagnant conversation regarding the final teams in the field.

Iowa State vs. Baylor

The last bracketology update featured Iowa State on the 2-seed line, as the No. 6 overall seed, while Baylor sat within the Next Four Out. As for the analytics numbers entering the day, Iowa State sat at No. 5 in the NET and KenPom. Baylor sat at No. 49 and No. 44, respectively.

UConn’s Friday loss opened up a window for the chasing pack of 2-seed teams. Iowa State was the first to capitalize, beating Baylor despite a late push. The Cyclones now await the results by Illinois and Houston, which will help determine how the top teams are seeded.

The case for Iowa State to make a leap onto the 1-seed line starts with a 21-2 record, which includes a 5-1 mark in Q1. The only other loss came in Q2, leaving the bottom half of their resume clean. Furthermore, the Cyclones losses came in a two-game skid which lasted a week and both happened on the road, providing two long stretches of dominance to evaluate on either side.

Baylor, also part of the NCAA Tournament picture still, falls to 12-10 overall and 3-7 in Q1. The number of wins and a clean record in the bottom two quadrants help keep them in the conversation, but the overall number of losses and poor start in Big 12 play have pushed them down the pecking order.

Bubble movement

Indiana survived an OT game against Wisconsin, providing a head-to-head result between the two bubble contenders from the Big Ten. The No. 33 NET team tops the No. 43 NET team, further separating their resumes.

Undefeated tracker

Arizona: Facing Oklahoma State with a chance to reach 23-0.

Miami (OH): Facing Marshall with a chance to reach 24-0.