Brayden Burries injury update: Arizona star guard heads to locker room after rolling ankle

Arizona star guard Brayden Burries was injured during a game against No. 6 Iowa State on Monday night. He appeared to turn his right ankle.

Following a play underneath the rim, Burries was turning to run back down the floor when he stepped on the foot of a teammate. His right ankle turned, and Burries went down to the floor in a heap.

As things continued, Brayden Burries hit the deck in the corner of the floor and was tended to by a team trainer. He stretched both legs out in front of him and the trainer appeared to check on his ankle.

Shortly after, Burries hopped up and walked off on his own power to the locker room. He did not appear to be hobbling all that noticeably.

Within a few minutes — the span of one commercial break — Burries had returned to the bench. He appeared ready to check in if needed. It’s worth noting, and the game’s broadcasters did, that Burries also twisted his ankle in a game on Saturday.

At the time of his injury, Brayden Burries had scored three points on 1-of-2 shooting. He made a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the game.

On the season, Brayden Burries leads No. 2 Arizona in scoring. He is averaging 15.7 points per game. He also contributes 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

Brayden Burries, Arizona a title favorite

Arizona has had a recent resurgence after being tested midway through the conference slate. The Wildcats were coming off back-to-back losses when they lost star big man Koa Peat for three games due to injury. Somehow, they managed to bounce back to beat back-to-back ranked opponents and win all three games without Peat.

Then they trounced Kansas in a rematch with Peat back in the lineup. Arizona, when healthy and clicking, is as dangerous as anyone else in the country.

And national title odds have Arizona and Brayden Burries as one of the favorites to cut down the nets at the end of March Madness. Arizona is currently +425 to do so at BetMGM, with only Michigan (+325) and Duke (+350) getting better odds.