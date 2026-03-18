Breaking down eight teams best positioned for Final Four run in 2026 NCAA Tournament

The 2026 NCAA Tournament field has been revealed on Sunday night, and now every college basketball fan can take a look at their team’s path to a Final Four. While there is a case to be made for plenty teams as championship contenders, there are undoubtedly a handful with better draws in the bracket.

By default, the highest seeds are generally best positioned to make a Final Four run, but every year there are unlikely teams who find a manageable path toward the final weekend. Last season, chalk won out with four 1-seeds making it to the final weekend.

View full first-weekend bracket picks here.

After breaking down the possible paths, along with the resume built up over the season, the list of top contenders narrows. Here are eight teams which have the best chance to make a Final Four run and compete for a national championship, and a few further down the list.

Duke: 1-seed

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Duke lands in the East Region as the No. 1 seed, making a case all season that they are the best team in college basketball. The path to the Final Four’s biggest obstacle might be the health of the roster, with Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba uncertain. However, behind Cameron Boozer, they still rolled through the ACC Tournament.

The path starts with a matchup against Siena. The second round against Ohio State or TCU provides more resistance, but neither team has shown the strength to beat this team so far. St. John’s and Kansas are the most likely to meet them in the Sweet 16, which projects as the toughest challenge in the region. UConn is the 2-seed, with Michigan State the other top seed they could face in the Elite Eight.

Michigan: 1-seed

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Yaxel Lendeborg hit the game winner on a last second shot against Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Michigan enters the NCAA Tournament as the top seed in the Midwest Region, which presents a rather clean path from start to finish. The Wolverines did not look invincible in the Big Ten Tournament, losing the championship game, but have a body of work among the best.

The path starts with a matchup against Howard or UMBC, then either Georgia or St. Louis will appear in the second round. From there, they likely match up favorably against Texas Tech or Alabama — or even Akron if a Cinderella sneaks through. Then Virginia and Iowa State look most likely to challenge them late.

Arizona: 1-seed

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Arizona enters as the No. 2 overall seed, running the West region. They have been one of the most consistent teams in college basketball and look like they have their star freshmen clicking on all cylinders at this point. A tough draw could prove difficult to navigate, however.

The path starts with LIU, then either of the toss-up 8-seed vs. 9-seed competitors Villanova and Utah State. With Wisconsin and Arkansas in the path, the Sweet 16 will not be easy. If they can survive, Purdue sits on the other side of the region with Gonzaga there as well.

Iowa State: 2-seed

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) looks for a shot around Houston Christian Huskies guard Kylin Green (3) and forward Trent Johnson (8) during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball on Dec. 29. 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State is the rare 2-seed which might have a better draw than the 1-seed, coming out of the Midwest region. They have a clean path forward before a potential meeting with Michigan, which stopped looking invincible late in the Big Ten Tournament. The path is not easy, but it does offer intrigue.

In the first round, Iowa State should take care of Tennessee State. Then, the second round matchup could see them face Kentucky or Santa Clara. The second weekend could start against Virginia or Tennessee — or even First Four team SMU, giving them a chance to meet Michigan in the Elite Eight.

Florida: 1-seed

Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) handles the ball against Vanderbilt during their semifinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Florida enters as a 1-seed in the South region, but draws a very tough slate. Not only do they face a potential SEC Tournament rematch which led to their elimination, but they could face Houston in a road game environment in the later stages.

Florida starts its NCAA Tournament run with the winner of Lehigh vs. Prairie View. After that, they will face the winner of Clemson and Iowa. The second weekend could present a massive challenge, starting with a likely meeting with Vanderbilt or Nebraska. That would set up a meeting with Houston or Illinois in the Elite Eight.

Houston: 2-seed

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Houston does not have a simple path, needing to beat multiple top offenses in college basketball, but there is one major benefit. Despite being the 2-seed, they could land in their hometown during the second weekend for big-time matchups.

The March Madness run will start against Idaho, setting up a matchup against St. Mary’s or Texas A&M. North Carolina or Illinois — or even a Cinderella run by VCU could await in the Sweet 16. The other side of the bracket will provide Florida, or the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska if an upset arrives.

Arkansas: 4-seed

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Arkansas does not meet the regular makeup of a team in this category of Final Four contenders, but they do have Darius Acuff. The star freshman has hit another gear in March, looking to lead the Razorbacks on a deep run. The depth of the roster will be the biggest challenge in every round.

Arkansas opens as a 4-seed facing Hawaii’s unique no-help defense. They would then face the winner of Wisconsin vs. High Point in the opening weekend. A potential meeting with Arizona could prove the toughest challenge on the way to the Final Four, but would give way to a game against Purdue or Gonzaga on the other side.

UConn: 2-seed

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UConn draws a 2-seed in the East region, setting them up to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Drawing the No. 1 overall seed is never an easy path, nor is Tom Izzo standing in the way. The Huskies have shown stretches of dominance, but also lost in some key spots.

The NCAA Tournament run will begin against Furman, with a second round matchup against UCLA or UCF on deck. After what should be a simple path early, UConn would likely see Michigan State or Louisville. Duke coming out of the other side makes the bracket difficult, as does the threat of St. John’s if an upset happens.

More complicated paths

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Gonzaga, Michigan State, Purdue, St. John’s, Vanderbilt

These teams also have a viable path to the Final Four, but with the teams in the way there is certainly no guarantee. Every year one team overcomes the challenges of a tough draw and makes a deep run, perhaps it will be one of these five playing for a national championship.d makes a deep run, perhaps it will be one of these six playing for a national championship.