Clemson transfer OL Rowan Byrne signs with North Carolina
Clemson transfer OL Rowan Byrne has signed with North Carolina, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.
Byrne played just two snaps in just one game (Furman) across his redshirt season in 2025. Prior to enrolling at Clemson, Byrne was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 633 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 53 OL in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of New York, hailing from Iona Preparatory School.
Byrne joins a North Carolina program that finished with a 4-8 (2-6) record in its first season under legendary former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Heading into year two of the Belichick era, the Tar Heels brought on former Arkansas/Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino as their new offensive coordinator.
Top 10
- 1New
Chaz Coleman
Picks SEC school
- 2Hot
Transfer Portal Intel
Dylan Raiola, Damon Wilson
- 3
Miami Hurricanes
Hosting elite transfers
- 4Trending
Sam Leavitt
Friday night intel
- 5
CFP Title Game Odds
Indiana vs. Miami line set
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“We are fortunate to add an elite coaching talent in Bobby to our staff,” Belichick said via a press release. “He brings an extensive background and a proven record of success on offense at every level of football. Bobby has consistently built great offenses everywhere he has been, and we look forward to having him work with our program.”
North Carolina’s Transfer Portal Additions
Rowan Byrne is the 12th Transfer Portal addition for North Carolina.
- Fr. OL Rowan Byrne (Clemson)
- RS-Sr. QB Billy Edwards Jr. (Wisconsin)
- RS-Fr. EDGE Jaylen Harvey (Penn State)
- Jr. WR Mason Humphrey (Elon)
- RS-So. Trech Kekahuna (Wisconsin)
- So. OT Jac’Qawn McRoy (Arkansas)
- RS-Fr. Miles O’Neill (Texas A&M)
- So. LB Peyton Seelmann (Richmond)
- RS-So. OL Sean Thompkins (Baylor)
- Jr. OL Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern)
- Jr. TE Jaxxon Warren (Colorado State)
- Sr. CB Ade Willie (Michigan State)
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.