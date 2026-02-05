After Michigan defeated Michigan State in a hard-fought battle this past weekend, Wolverines head coach Dusty May insinuated that Spartans point guard Jeremy Fears made a dirty play and purposely attempted to trip Yaxel Lendeborg. Fears had another chippy showing in Michigan State’s 76-73 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

In the second half, Fears was assessed a technical foul after he kicked Minnesota guard Langston Reynolds in the groin area. At the time of the foul, Michigan State only trailed Minnesota by five points.

However, the Golden Gophers increased their lead to 12 points just 90 seconds after the foul. After the game, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo criticized Fears for his lack of control.

“When somebody comes out and publicly says something about a guy, that sometimes happens. But, that’s Jeremy’s fault,” Izzo said, referring to May’s comments. “… I did not see what happened in the play. I saw him get pushed and I saw his leg come up and I didn’t think he hit anybody, but if he did, then he deserves it, I guess.”

“Are they baiting him? Well, of course, of course. When you go public with something, you should get baited, and it’s his fault. And, I make no bones about it. I sat him for a while. I don’t even know if I’m going to start him the next game.”

Despite Izzo’s comments, some people believe the longtime head coach wasn’t harsh enough toward Fears. On Thursday, Barstool founder and well-known Michigan fan Dave Portnoy ripped into Izzo for his postgame comments.

“Another program defining press conference from Tom ‘angry troll’ Izzo. He didn’t see Fears kick a guy in the nuts. If he did it’s Michigan’s fault,” Portnoy wrote on X. “If he did maybe he should get called for it…I guess. Once again Zero accountability from Izzo. Lawless program with no leadership.”

It’s not the first time that Portnoy has gone after Izzo. After Izzo told Dusty May to call him in response to his critique of Jeremy Fears, Portnoy claimed Izzo was a bad role model.

“Once again Tom Izzo shows no leadership and accountability,” Pornoty said. “The dirty program starts at the top. No wonder parents want to send their kids to Michigan nowadays. Lead from the front! The Michigan Man Way!”

Michigan State and Michigan will have another chance to settle their difference this season. The rival programs will square off in their respective season finales on March 8.