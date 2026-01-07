Former LSU Tigers quarterback Michael Van Buren has committed to play for the USF Bulls, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. USF is not too far removed from hiring Brian Hartline to be the program’s next head coach. Now, the Bulls appear to have their quarterback, and one with plenty of experience already under his belt.

Van Buren spent just one season in Baton Rouge. Originally, the plan was to spend the 2025 campaign serving as the backup to Garrett Nussmeier. Things changed, though. Nussmeier went through injuries and coaching changes meant the Tigers looked a whole lot different in the back-half of the year.

LSU wound up sending Van Buren out there in seven games. In those, he threw for 1,010 yards on 151 attempts, while completing 62.3% of throws. Eight touchdowns were added and just two interceptions, making for a decent showing considering the situation. Van Buren started the last four games, including the Texas Bowl vs. Houston. Two wins and two losses are now on his record.

But the Bayou was far from the first stop of Van Buren’s career. Mississippi State won his recruitment out of high school. A much bigger role was thrown his way by first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. Injuries in front of Van Buren once again were a factor.

Mississippi State handed Van Buren the keys in late September, resulting in 10 games played during the 2024 season. Those numbers are not as easy on the eyes, throwing for 1,886 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings placed Van Buren as a three-star prospect. He came in as the No. 55 quarterback to enter this cycle and No. 850 overall. Quite lower than this time last season after leaving Starkville.

Even so, it’s tough to deny what kind of potential Van Buren possesses going to a program like USF. His high school rankings alone tell you that.

Van Buren played at St. Frances Academy, where he was a four-star prospect, but is originally from Bowie (MD). He was the No. 385 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.