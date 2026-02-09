Gunner Stockton inks new deal with Georgia for 2026 season

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has signed a contract to return to the Bulldogs in 2026, his agency ESM told On3 on Monday. Agreed on last week, full details of the contract were not shared with On3.

Stockton did not entertain entering the transfer portal, instead giving Georgia time to get through free agency before inking a new deal. In his first season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, he led them to an SEC title before falling to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

“Gunner did agree to a deal with UGA for the 2026 season,” his rep, Faryn Healy of ESM, told On3. “He did not feel an announcement was necessary as he is a player who would never consider transferring. He could have earned two to three times more by entering the portal, but Gunner bleeds red and black.

“He wanted UGA to have the budget to retain and acquire the talent for the roster needed to compete for another championship. Gunner doesn’t play football at UGA for money. Leading that team is his lifelong dream.”

Stockton threw for 2,894 yards with 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also rushed for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns. The quarterback is viewed as an early favorite for the Heisman Trophy entering the 2026 season.

His offensive production was a driver behind why the Bulldogs averaged 31.9 points per game. Gunner Stockton was on point when Georgia needed him in 2025, completing 83.6% of his passes with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the fourth quarter.