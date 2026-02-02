Gus Malzahn releases statement on retirement decision

The coaching ranks lost one of its veterans, as longtime coach Gus Malzahn announced his retirement on Monday. In the wake of that decision, he has released a statement on his retirement.

“After 35 years (15 high school, 20 college), I’m grateful for the unbelievable journey God has allowed me to walk,” Gus Malzahn wrote. “It is time for me to step away from coaching. There are so many people to thank, and it starts with my beautiful wife, Kristi. We’ve done this thing together and any success I’ve had on the field, you deserve just as much credit as me. To my daughters, Kylie and Kenzie: thank you for the many sacrifices each of you made to allow me to live out my dream.”

“Thank you to the administrators throughout my career that gave me incredible opportunities along with the coaches I’ve been blessed to work side by side with over the years, many of whom are lifelong friends. Lastly, I would like to thank all my former players. It’s been the joy of a lifetime to coach you. I’m proud of the many accomplishments and wins we had on the field,” Malzahn wrote. “But what has brought me the most joy is seeing the husbands and fathers so many of you have become. Always remember to use your influence in a positive way. As I look ahead to this next season of my life, I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on what the Lord is calling me to do next.”

Gus Malzahn began coaching in 1991 at Hughes High School in his native Arkansas. He would continue coaching in Arkansas high schools, including Shiloh Christian and Springdale, before he made the jump to the college ranks.

Malzahn had stops at Arkansas and Tulsa, serving as an offensive coordinator. From there, he jumped to Auburn, where he would help the Tigers win a national championship.

That success at Auburn was enough to land a head coaching job at Arkansas State and after one season, the head coaching job at Auburn. From 2013 to 2020, he led the Tigers to five Top 25 finishes and two double-digit win seasons.

In 2021, Malzahn became the head coach at UCF. He’d spend four seasons there, overseeing the transition to both the Big 12 and the NIL and Transfer Portal eras.

Following the 2024 season, Malzahn chose to leave UCF to join Florida State. There, he would spend one season as the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator.

Gus Malzahn retires with a 105-62 record as a head coach. That includes going to 12 bowl games, one of which was an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game as a head coach. Along the way, he was consistently noted for his innovative offenses, changing how teams play.