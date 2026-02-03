Indiana high school wrestling coach being investigated by IHSAA after Marcus Freeman incident

The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) is investigating New Prairie High School volunteer assistant wrestling coach Chris Fleeger, per the South Bend Tribune. Fleeger was the coach that filed a police report for an incident involving Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

The incident stemmed from his son Vinny’s wrestling tournament earlier this month. Fleeger had alleged in the report that Freeman made physical contact with him.

The Mishawaka Police Department investigated the report as potential battery against Freeman. The report was filed on Jan. 3 and the St. Joseph County’s Prosecutor’s Office announced on Jan. 12 that the Fighting Irish coach will not be charged.

According to the South Bend Tribune, rule 17-2 in the IHSAA bylaws state that if a violation is brought to the attention of the principal, they must conduct an investigation to see if a violation did occur. Once the investigation is done, the person(s) being investigated will be notified of the principal’s findings and ruling.

Fleeger was a three-time All-American and two-time NCAA finalist for Purdue as a wrestler. Freeman addressed the media regarding the recent battery accusations after the fact.

“I want to address the recent accusations made against me, and it’s important for me to speak on behalf of my family and myself,” Freeman said Wednesday. “First of all, I want to thank Notre Dame for their support and immediate response to this matter. I’m grateful for their trust and defense of me, even before the video evidence was released. I also want to thank high school administration, the community and countless others who have reached out to me and my family, I want to commend the journalists who handled their reporting with integrity.

“I know many of you in this room were aware of the situation as it was unfolding, and I appreciate your patience and not rushing to report without having all the facts and information. It is also important to me to express my extreme disappointment with one particular local media outlet and a reporter who I believe chose to do the opposite. Had to handle themselves more professionally and waited for more facts to become available, this would not have become a sensationalized story making national headlines because they chose not to do so.”