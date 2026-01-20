Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza has committed to transfer to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett learned. He is the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Alberto Mendoza played his high school football at Christopher Columbus in Miami, Florida. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024. Mendoza was the 1,441st-ranked player nationally and the 82nd-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle. He would choose Indiana over offers from FIU, UAB, and App State, among others.

In his first season with Indiana, Mendoza only played in one game. That allowed him to utilize his redshirt and retain the season of eligibility.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Fernando Mendoza transferred into Indiana, winning the starting job. Alberto would then slot into the backup role for the Hoosiers. They’d quickly be on their way to a national title.

In 2025, with Indiana, Alberto Mendoza played in nine games. That was primarily in a backup role, coming in when games were well in hand. Still, in that time, he completed 18 of 24 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns. Mendoza also threw an interception. On the ground, he rushed for 190 yards and another touchdown.

Within the Transfer Portal, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti added another transfer quarterback. The veteran Josh Hoover is coming to Bloomington. With that, Alberto Mendoza is now on the move to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 9-4 season where the Yellow Jackets lost in Pop-Tarts Bowl to wrap things up. That was part of a frustrating three-straight losses to finish the season. Haynes King led the Yellow Jackets at quarterback, known for being an excellent dual threat. However, he’s now exhausted his eligibility.

Now, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is looking to the Transfer Portal. That includes 19 incoming players. Alberto Mendoza is the first quarterback who the Yellow Jackets have added. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech also lost quarterback Aaron Philo to the portal this offseason.

The Transfer Portal closed on January 16th. However, teams who had their season end after that point, like Indiana, can see players enter for an additional brief window. This season, there won’t be a Spring window. So, all player movement should be coming in this Winter window.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.