Jay Bilas, ESPN analysts predict Elite Eight, Final Four, national championship in March Madness

The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is set. And with that, the picks from analysts and fans alike are beginning to flow in. Who will make the Final Four? Who will be this year’s champion?

ESPN’s College GameDay panel chimed in on the topic shortly after the bracket reveal, making some off-the-cuff picks for this year’s deepest dancers. After a 2025 bracket that ended mostly in chalk, some see it going similarly in 2026.

Others, though, have some surprising upset picks. Here’s who ESPN analyst Jay Williams, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Rece Davis picked to reach the Elite Eight, Final Four and national championship game over the next few weeks. We’ve included their brief commentary on their picks below.

JAY WILLIAMS

Elite Eight

East Region

1) Duke

2) UConn

South Region

1) Florida

2) Houston

West Region

1) Arizona

2) Purdue

Midwest Region

1) Michigan

2) Iowa State

Final Four

1) Duke

1) Florida

1) Arizona

2) Iowa State

National Championship

1) Florida

1) Arizona – CHAMP

Commentary: “Last year we all caught a lot of flack. I think we were all right. I think we watch a lot of basketball. I think this year we’re going to see something similar again. With that said, here’s my Elite Eight: Duke-UConn, Arizona-Purdue, Florida-Houston, Michigan-Iowa State.

“As we get, I think Duke advances past UConn. I think Florida gets by Houston. And this is my Final Four. I see Duke and Florida, I think Florida’s size eventually gets them past Duke due to Patrick Ngongba and their guys coming back not being fully healthy. And I think Arizona has the size to get past Iowa State.

“I have Florida and Arizona in the national championship. And I have Arizona cutting down the nets for the first time since, what was it, 1997?”

JAY BILAS

Elite Eight

East Region

1) Duke

3) Michigan State

South Region

1) Florida

3) Illinois

West Region

1) Arizona

2) Purdue

Midwest Region

1) Michigan

2) Iowa State

Final Four

3) Michigan State

1) Florida

1) Arizona

2) Iowa State

National Championship

3) Michigan State

1) Arizona – CHAMP

Commentary: “Yeah, Rece, I’m concerned about the environment. And I want to end all droughts. And in my bracket, we’re going to end droughts. Let’s do it.

“All right, Duke and Michigan State in the East. Florida and Illinois. Now I like surly, that’s why I’m going with Brad Underwood and Tom Izzo. Then Arizona-Purdue in the West, Michigan and Iowa State in the Midwest.

“And as we get toward the Final Four I’ve got Michigan State and Florida, a rematch of the 2000 national championship game. And Arizona and Iowa State, who just played in the Big 12 championship, one of the great games we’ve seen all year.

“And Michigan State and Arizona, neither have won a national championship — it’s ’97 for the West coast, Arizona, and 2000 for Michigan State. That’s a drought. I’m going for Arizona ending the drought out west.”

SETH GREENBERG

Elite Eight

East Region

1) Duke

3) Michigan State

South Region

1) Florida

2) Houston

West Region

1) Arizona

2) Purdue

Midwest Region

1) Michigan

2) Iowa State

Final Four

3) Michigan State

2) Houston

1) Arizona

1) Michigan

National Championship

3) Michigan State

1) Michigan – CHAMP

Commentary: “Duke and Michigan State. Florida and Houston. Arizona and Purdue. Michigan and Iowa State. As we move the bracket forward I’ve got Michigan State, Jeremy Fears controlling the tempo of the game. Houston disrupting Florida, turning them over. Arizona and Michigan.

“All the sudden I’ve got Michigan advances that game. Then I’ve got Michigan winning it all. I’m really interested to see the postgame handshake.”

RECE DAVIS

Elite Eight

East Region

1) Duke

2) UConn

South Region

5) Vanderbilt

2) Houston

West Region

1) Arizona

3) Gonzaga

Midwest Region

1) Michigan

3) Virginia

Final Four

1) Duke

2) Houston

1) Arizona

1) Michigan

National Championship

1) Duke

1) Arizona – CHAMP

“All right, here’s the Elite Eight. I’ve got Duke and UConn, as you might expect. Arizona-Gonzaga in the West, the Mark Few–Tommy Lloyd matchup. In the South, Vanderbilt gets through and gets to Houston. Virginia gets through and gets to Michigan. When we get to Indianapolis we’ll have a little bit more.

“Duke and Houston. Arizona and Michigan. Duke and Arizona. I think the drought ends too.”