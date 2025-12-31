The Rose Bowl game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Indiana Hoosiers will feature Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. There, he hopes to have a major say in the Hoosiers earning their first College Football Playoff win.

In the inverse, Alabama is looking for a way to slow Mendoza down. During an episode of Get Up on the Wednesday before the game, analyst Jordan Rodgers suggested how. Get pressure on him. After all, every quarterback gets worse under pressure, but Mendoza goes from elite to average.

“Well, it’s pressure on Mendoza,” Rodgers said. “Mendoza is elite when he has a clean pocket. He’s number one in QBR in the country. When he’s pressured, he’s 77th. Now, against Ohio State, he made some great plays with his legs. Actually extended the plays, had six completions outside the pocket, but he is average when he’s under pressure.”

Mendoza has been key in helping Indiana earn the top seed in the CFP as undefeated Big Ten Champions. That’s in a season where he completed 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns to just six interceptions. His 9.4 yards per attempt were best in the Big Ten.

That was behind an offensive line that finished tied for 24th nationally in sacks allowed, giving up 18 total sacks or 1.39 sacks per game. In Indiana’s two games against Playoff teams, Oregon and Ohio State, the Hoosiers allowed four of those sacks. The talented Alabama defensive line is looking to have its say, too. Alabama was tied for 41st in sacks, picking up 30 on the season. That’s an average of 2.14 sacks per game.

“So, can Alabama — who is getting healthier,” Rodgers said. “LT Overton is gonna be back… They’re getting healthier up front. They’re pressuring the quarterback better. If they can do that, they can make Mendoza not look like the Heisman Trophy superman that we’ve seen all season.”

On the Tuesday injury report, Alabama only noted that one defensive lineman will definitely be out. That’s Jeremiah Beaman. He’s only played in four games over two seasons for Alabama, though. On Indiana’s side of things, the Hoosiers don’t list any offensive linemen on the current injury report.

Kickoff for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day. The winner is on to the semifinal. There, they’ll play either Oregon or Texas Tech.