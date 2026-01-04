Kentucky transfer redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley has committed to Arizona State via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos report, per his advisor Buck Fitzgerald.

Boley is a massive get for Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham, who lost All-Big 12 quarterback Sam Leavitt to the Portal. He was On3’s No. 72 ranked player (No. 12 ranked QB) in the Transfer Portal.

The Hodgenville, KY native opened the 2025 season as Zach Calzada‘s backup at Kentucky, but assumed starting duties after Calzada suffered an injury in the Wildcats’ second game of the season against Ole Miss. Boley played in 11 of 12 games this season, passing for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

With the redshirt freshman leading the offense, the Wildcats averaged 22.9 points per game and compiled a 4-6 record. After opening the season with a 1-1 record however, its 5-7 record was not good enough to clinch bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year. Following another missed postseason, Kentucky parted ways with long-time head coach Mark Stoops and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Cutter Boley started 14 games across two seasons at Kentucky

Prior to his firing, Stoops claimed on his radio show that Boley would be returning to Lexington in 2025. He however was caught off guard with Stoops’ firing and revealed that he would instead be playing football in the ‘best system for him’.

“I’m still in, like … I’m still processing it a little bit,” Boley told Football Scoop’s John Brice. “It kind of came as a bit of a surprise to, I feel like, everybody here. I think just moving forward, I’m trying to find the best place, wherever that may be, whether it’s here, or wherever I can kind of showcase what I can do in the best system for me.”

As a freshman in 2024, Boley played sparingly as starting quarterback Brock Vandagriff dealt with lingering injuries. Across two seasons in Lexington, the Lexington Christian Academy alum completed 63.3% of passes for 2,498 yards and 17 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. He also recorded two more rushing scores on the ground.

