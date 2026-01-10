Mark Ingram questions the benefit of Alabama keeping future home-and-home with Ohio State

In 2020, Alabama announced that it had scheduled a home-and-home with Ohio State in 2027 and 2028. The series was made before the implementation of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Now, many teams don’t see the benefits of playing these matchups anymore. According to Heisman Trophy-winning running back and Alabama alum Mark Ingram, the Crimson Tide may be trying to nix the series entirely before the game is set in stone.

“Why would you even do that? … I don’t know if it’s going to get done or if it’s not, but it’s definitely on the radar to get that off the schedule,” Ingram said on the Triple Option Podcast with Rob Stone and Urban Meyer. “I mean, because what benefit does it do you if you play that game close, and they’re going to hold it against you when it’s time to be in the playoffs?”

The argument for halting these marquee matchups was enhanced when Texas and Notre Dame were both left out of the playoffs this year after early-season losses. Texas lost to Ohio State and finished the year with two losses in SEC play. Had they lost just two games total, it would have enhanced their shot at making the 12-team field.

Notre Dame had won 10-straight games to end the season. However, they missed out on the playoffs following an 0-2 start against Miami and Texas A&M — teams that would go on to make the CFP at the end of the year.

Additionally, the Southeastern Conference is set to take on a nine-team conference schedule beginning in 2026, which is another reason why SEC teams are considering lighter non-conference schedules moving forward.

Alabama has already begun taking preventative measures ahead of the 2026 season. Last month, the Crimson Tide announced that USF — a team that finished 9-3 this past season — mutually agreed to move their 2026 matchup to the 2032 season. They’ll instead play East Carolina in their place while also announcing a matchup vs. Marshall in 2027.

Those matchups are a long way from a game between Alabama and Ohio State. And of course, fans love to watch these types of matchup.

Ohio State’s Week 1 win over Texas in August was the most-watched Week 1 game in college football history reaching 16.6 million viewers. From a College Football Playoff perspective, however, it’s less-than ideal to come out on the losing end of one of those matchups.