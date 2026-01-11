Miami defensive lineman Donta Simpson has committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He did so after spending just one year with the Hurricanes.

During his lone season with Miami, Simpson has played in eight of the team’s 15 games to date. Miami, of course, will still compete in the national championship game against Indiana.

Donta Simpson logged four tackles this year. He also recorded 1.5 tackles for a loss and one quarterback hurry.

Prior to enrolling at Miami, Donta Simpson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 562 overall recruit in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 59 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 72 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep.

In high school, Simpson helped the Lions win 13 straight games and a state championship. He finished with 60 tackles, 25 for loss, and 15 sacks despite battling injury.

That came a year after Donta Simpson had an impressive junior season, finishing with 43 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. After that season, he was selected to the Miami Herald’s All-Broward second team.

Donta Simpson, Naeshaun Montgomery transferring in

Donta Simpson isn’t the only player from the state of Florida transferring in to Missouri. Former Florida wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery also committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season in Gainesville.

Montgomery played in four games this season, preserving a year of eligibility. He notched three catches for 26 yards.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Mongomery was a four-star recruit out of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Miami Central, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 39 overall prospect in the state, the No. 37 wide receiver in the class and the No. 262 overall prospect in the class.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.