UCLA made headlines on Tuesday night for more than just the 23-point loss to Michigan State. Also included in that was the ejection of Bruins center Steven Jamerson by his own head coach, Mick Cronin.

Ahead by 27 points, Michigan State was about to push that lead to 29 on a pass up to Carson Cooper for a breakaway dunk. But before he could complete the play, Cooper was fouled hard by Jamerson, leading to Cronin immediately sending his player to the locker room and ending his night. After the loss, Cronin explained his actions following that viral play.

“True toughness is how you compete and how you go to work every day,” Cronin said. “Steve’s a good kid. He made a bad decision. But, you know, if you want to be a tough guy, you need to do it during the game for a blockout, for a rebound. So I was thoroughly disappointed. Guy was defenseless in the air. I know Steve was trying to block the shot, but you don’t — the game’s a 25-point game. You don’t do that.”

Jamerson’s day ended with two points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in eight minutes of action. On the season, he is averaging 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, playing a reserve role for UCLA after transferring in from San Diego.

Things going downhill for Cronin, UCLA

UCLA’s loss to Michigan State was the second straight loss for the team and the third in the last five games. The Bruins are still 17-9 overall and gunning for an NCAA Tournament spot, but after scoring 56 and 59 points in the last two games, respectively, the hopes are growing thinner.

“Can’t score, can’t win, buddy. Can’t score, can’t win,” Cronin said to a reporter. “Real simple. Not gonna come in here score 56 and (win). That’s two games in a row.”

UCLA sits at 17-9 overall now and 9-6 in league play. Things get no easier next time out, as the Bruins will face No. 10 Illinois at home this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.