Missouri QB transfer Beau Pribula has committed to Virginia out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Pribula was the third-best quarterback un-committed in the portal at the time of his commitment, and 16th-ranked overall.

Pribula transferred into Columbia last offseason after three years at Penn State, where he served as a backup to Drew Allar in 2024. He beat out redshirt junior Sam Horn for the starting job and played in 10 games for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder completed 182 of his 270 passes (67%) during the regular season, throwing for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pribula also ran for 297 yards and six touchdowns on 95 carries.

He missed multiple games due to an ankle injury suffered against Vanderbilt though, and he struggled to find his footing in SEC play. Across six conference games, he completed just 57% of his passes while throwing only three touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Pribula is joining a Virginia team that finished with a 10-3 record in 2025, which included a 7-1 record vs. the ACC. The Cavaliers would come up short against Duke in the conference title game, keeping UVA out of the playoffs as the fifth highest-ranked conference champion.

There will be similar expectations for the Cavaliers now that they’ve found their QB1. In fact, Virginia now has the No. 13 overall transfer portal class, according to On3. Pribula is the 12th player to sign with Tony Elliott’s group. Relatedly, they’ve lost 16 players to the portal.

Virginia’s decision to sign Pribula comes in the days following the news that the NCAA would not be providing 2025 starter Chandler Morris for a seventh season of college football. Morris’ career began at 2020 at Oklahoma before moving on to play at TCU, North Texas and eventually Virginia. Now, Pribula takes the reins in Charlottesville and will look to lead Virginia back to the ACC title game in 2026.

On3’s Keegan Pope contributed to this report.