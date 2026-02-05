NCAA attorneys use hypothetical Ty Simpson return, transfer to Tennessee as argument against Charles Bediako eligibility

As NCAA attorneys present arguments against Alabama center Charles Bediako, they turned to the football field to provide a hypothetical. The NCAA argued that if Bediako were ruled eligible, this could theoretically come back to bite the Crimson Tide thanks to Ty Simpson.

Simpson entered his name into the 2026 NFL Draft, going through the process with the hopes of being a high selection in late April. But if something does not work out in Simpson’s favor, the NCAA says he could go take similar actions as Bediako in order to return to college football. They then point out a reported NIL offer extended to Simpson by the Tennessee Volunteers in recent weeks.

“The consequences of an injunction in Plaintiff’s favor could extend beyond basketball,” the motion said. “If the Bylaws that render permanently ineligible those student-athletes who enter professional leagues have no legal effect, that would create consequences for football too. A collegiate football player could enter the NFL draft early, sign an NFL contract, participate in NFL training camp and, if dissatisfied with their cicrumstances (be it compensation, playing time, coaching, or otherwise), leave the NFL to return to college football in the fall. Imagine, for example, Ty Simpson is not satisfied with his draft position and seeks to return to college and transfer to the University of Tennessee, which reportedly offered him $4 million to be its starting quarterback in 2026-2027.”

On3’s Chris Low spoke to Simpson back in mid-January about his decision to declare for the NFL Draft instead of entering the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee was not the only school to offer him an eye-popping amount of money. Both Miami and Ole Miss wanted to get involved if Simpson decided to remain in college football. Instead, the one-year starter will make a jump to the professional ranks.

Of course, this is all the NCAA just looking to make an argument against Bediako. His hearing is scheduled for Friday, one day before Alabama faces Auburn in a massive rivalry game. Head coach Nate Oats and those associated with Alabama are hoping Bediako is able to play in the game. The NCAA and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey are hoping courts hold up eligibility rules.

“I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case, which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes,” Sankey said.