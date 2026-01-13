North Carolina sophomore cornerback Ty White has flipped to rival NC State via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was On3’s No. 1,074 ranked player (No. 125 CB) in the portal.

Across two seasons (12 games) in Chapel Hill, White recorded five tackles.

Prior to enrolling at North Carolina, White was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 487 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 48 CB in his class and the No. 58 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Buford.

BREAKING: North Carolina transfer CB Ty White has signed with NC State, @PeteNakos reports🐺https://t.co/Pfo2yq2PzV pic.twitter.com/lkXrMFYR6L — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 13, 2026

NC State’s Transfer Portal Additions

Ty White is the 12th Transfer Portal addition for NC State.

