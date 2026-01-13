North Carolina transfer CB Ty White commits to NC State
North Carolina sophomore cornerback Ty White has flipped to rival NC State via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was On3’s No. 1,074 ranked player (No. 125 CB) in the portal.
Across two seasons (12 games) in Chapel Hill, White recorded five tackles.
Prior to enrolling at North Carolina, White was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 487 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 48 CB in his class and the No. 58 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Buford.
NC State’s Transfer Portal Additions
Ty White is the 12th Transfer Portal addition for NC State.
- RS-Fr. OL Daniel Cruz (Texas)
- RS-Jr. EDGE Harvey Dyson (Tulane)
- RS-Fr. CB Ondre Evans (Georgia)
- So. RB Davion Gause (North Carolina)
- Jr. S King Mack (Penn State)
- Jr. OT Jimarion McCrimon (East Carolina)
- RS-So. TE Hunter Provience (Montana State)
- So. WR Chance Robinson (Miami)
- RS-Jr. WR Victor Snow (Buffalo)
- So. P Jackson Waller (Arkansas State)
- Jr. WR Tyran Warren (Alcorn State)
- So. CB Ty White (North Carolina)
