North Texas RB Caleb Hawkins plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Hawkins had a breakout freshman season for the Mean Green in 2025.

He took 200 carries for 1,236 yards and 23 touchdowns while helping North Texas to an 11-2 record. The highly-productive running back scored three or more touchdowns in five different games, including 16 touchdowns during the month of November.

Hawkins also logged five games rushing for at least 100 yards. His best performance came against Navy, where he was given a heavy workload of 33 rushing attempts for 197 yards and four touchdowns. He logged a career-best five touchdowns in their next game against UAB, where he also rushed for 189 yards.

For his efforts, Hawkins earned 2025 true freshman All-American honors from On3 and was named as the 2025 American Conference Rookie of the Year. Citing his 907 yards after contact — third nationally — he’s emerged as a young, reliable option out of the backfield for whichever team lands his services next. Notably, his former head coach, Eric Morris, has taken the same job at Oklahoma State.

Before college, Hawkins was a three-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,466 overall player in the 2025 class, as well as the No. 53 ATH in the cycle.

A standout tailback for North Rock Creek HS in Shawnee, Oklahoma, he was an All-State First Team selection in 2024. He rushed for 1,602 yards on 204 carries with 28 rushing scores as a senior.

Once the NCAA transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, players can officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal and go on to initiate contact with their preferred schools. The portal will be open for 15 days and close on Jan. 16.

Notably, players who are on teams competing in the national championship game are allowed five extra days to make their portal decision. The College Football Playoff championship game will be played on Jan. 19, so the players on those teams will be allowed until Jan. 24 to enter the portal and choose their next school.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.