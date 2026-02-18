New Notre Dame wide receiver Mylan Graham is adjusting to life in South Bend following his transfer from Ohio State this offseason. To Graham — the biggest adjustment he’s had to make has been off the field.

“Not too different,” Graham said, per Talia Baia, when asked to compare the biggest difference between the two programs. “You just have to actually go in person… at Notre Dame obviously everybody knows how it is with academics.”

Notably, Notre Dame does not offer “asynchronous” online classes. These are considered to be classes where students submit work independently and have minimal contact with instructors.

However, Ohio State offers what they refer to as a “distance-learning course” where all instruction, assignments and exams are online with no in-person requirements. Some are considered asynchronous with the content within the course being consumed at your own pace based on specific deadlines.

It isn’t uncommon for athletes to take online courses exclusively, especially after their rise in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Miami quarterback Carson Beck made headlines for his comments before the national championship game by saying he had no in-person classes and that he had graduated two years prior. However, he stated that he’s since been working on postgraduate degrees since obtaining his bachelor’s from Georgia.

Whether it’s considered taking a shot at his former program is up for debate. Regardless, Graham’s quote is sure to cause a stir between Ohio State and Notre Dame fans over academic and athletic standards.

Graham ultimately spent two seasons with the Buckeyes. He used a redshirt during his true freshman season in 2024 after appearing in four games. He went on to catch six passes for 93 yards in 2025 before hitting the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 4 and committing to Notre Dame just over a week later.

Notre Dame has high hopes for the former four-star recruit. On3 rated Graham as the 15th-best receiver in his class and the No. 102 player overall in 2024. While he hasn’t been able to break through yet, the Fort Wayne, IN native will look to play a major role in the Fighting Irish offense in 2026.