According to On3’s Pete Nakos, former Oregon running back Jayden Limar has committed to Washington. It’s not too often we see some kind of crossover between these two bitter Big Ten rivals. But Limar will head North across the border, choosing to make Seattle his next destination.

Limar saw the field early and often during his three seasons at Oregon, playing in 32 games. Just under 100 rushing attempts are on the resume, going for 442 yards and four touchdowns. Most of the production did come during the 2025 season, at least on the ground.

Oregon used Limar in multiple ways, including special teams. A punt return touchdown did come during the College Football Playoff first-round matchup against James Madison. Limar was on the right side of a blocked punt, scooping the ball up for a 15-yard score.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.