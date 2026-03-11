Oregon State set to hire Michigan assistant Justin Joyner

Oregon State is set to hire Michigan assistant Justin Joyner as its next head coach, sources tell On3. Joyner replaces Wayne Tinkle, who was informed last month that he would not return for the 2026-27 season.

A longtime Saint Mary’s assistant, Joyner is in the midst of his second season as an assistant on Dusty May’s Michigan staff. He has deep West Coast ties and is considered one of the top rising assistant coaches in the country.

Michigan enters the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 team in the nation and is poised for a deep March run. In his first season at Michigan in 2024-25, Joyner helped the Wolverines more than triple their win total from the previous season, posting a 27-10 record. Michigan won the Big Ten conference tournament title and advanced to the Sweet 16.

A former player at Santa Barbara, he worked under Randy Bennett at Saint Mary’s for seven years. In his two seasons as associate head coach, the Gaels made two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Joyner will be tasked with turning around an Oregon State program that last made the NCAA tournament in 2021, advancing to the Elite Eight. The Beavers finished 17-16 and 9-9 in West Coast Conference play this season. Oregon State will return to Pac-12 basketball play next season, with Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, Gonzaga and Texas State joining the conference.