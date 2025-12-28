According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Penn State EDGE Zuriah Fisher plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Fisher just wrapped up his sixth season of college football, all of which have been in Happy Valley. Now, his goal appears to be finding a new home for year No. 7.

The official Penn State roster bio for Fisher classified him as a redshirt senior in 2025. Since his true freshman campaign came in 2020, an extra year of eligibility was offered. Fisher also took a redshirt in 2022 after only appearing in two games. Another season was lost in 2024 but this time due to a long-term injury, not playing in a single game.

Fisher wound up playing in 35 games for the Nittany Lions, starting in 11 of them. He recorded 41 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks. Most of the production is split between this past year and 2023, with his injury sandwiched in between.

“I think internally within our program, I think there is a lot of confidence that Fish has got a chance to have a big year,” former head coach James Franklin said of Fisher in the preseason. “He’s like one of those guys that I don’t think anybody’s talking about right now, outside of the program, based on just not seeing him recently, but there’s a lot of excitement internally, with our players, with our staff. I think those things are really apparent.”

Fisher played high school football at Aliquippa (PA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 320 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Plenty of power conference programs were coming after Fisher during his recruitment. Penn State eventually won out, gaining a commitment in September 2019. He made things official a few months later during the early signing period. Kids from the state of Pennsylvania wanting to play for Penn State is not all too rare, especially guys who like to get after quarterbacks.

Flash forward six years and Fisher finally plans to move on from Penn State. Plenty of changes are taking place in Happy Valley due to the coaching change. Franklin is no longer in charge, as Matt Campbell is now the program’s head coach. Multiple things are going to look different beginning in 2026, with the main one being the roster.