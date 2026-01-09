Pittsburgh transfer WR/DB Jesse Anderson has signed with Kentucky, he announced on social media Friday. Across two seasons at Pitt, Anderson recorded 11 tackles.

Prior to enrolling at Pittsburgh, Anderson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,011 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 150-ranked WR in his class and the No. 144 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Cardinal Gibbons.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is the 14th addition out of the Transfer Portal for Kentucky and newly hired head coach Will Stein. Stein, who remains pulling double duty as Oregon‘s offensive coordinator with the Ducks in the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff, explained his recruiting philosophy at his introductory press conference.

“Guys still want to be recruited old school,” Stein said. “You have to know mom, grandma, aunt, coach. You have to be completely entrenched in these people’s lives. When you can do that, you don’t always have to be the highest bidder. If the first conversation is about money, probably not the place for you. Not because lack of it. We have plenty of that here.

“I talked to about 10,000 people at the basketball game, all willing and supportive of the program. I know we have that. But that can’t be the first thing you talk about. I want guys that love football, that want to compete every single day, be the best version of themselves and win.”

