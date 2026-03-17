Providence guard Stefan Vaaks plans to enter transfer portal

Providence guard Stefan Vaaks plans to enter the transfer portal, a source told On3. The Friars parted ways with head coach Kim English earlier this month.

“Providence fans, coaches, and supporters, thank you so much for welcoming me into Friar Nation as one of your own,” Vaaks said on Instagram. “Due to the recent coaching change, I plan on entering my name in the transfer portal. Thank you for everything.”

The 6-foot-7 freshman from Estonia averaged 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 40% from the field and 35% from three.

He scored a season-high 28 points against Butler in the first round of the Big East Tournament, leading the Friars to a win. Vaaks scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season.

The 20-year-old was named to the All-Big East Freshman Team and was a two-time Big East Freshman of the Week.

Prior to joining the college ranks, Vaaks played professionally in Estonia, spending last season with BC Kalev as part of the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League and the FIBA Europe Cup. For BC Kalev, he averaged 15 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He was also named to the Latvian-Estonian League All-Star Five.



