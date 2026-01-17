According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe has flipped his NCAA transfer portal commitment from Florida to Colorado. A nice win for head coach Deion Sanders, bringing somebody with Big 12 and SEC experience to the roster. Not what Florida expected either, now needing to find a replacement less than 24 hours after the portal closed.

Taumanupepe began his career in College Station with the Texas A&M Aggies. Two years under Mike Elko eventually turned into Taumanupepe’s first portal appearance. Baylor was on the winning end ahead of the 2025 season. But limited playing time meant the relationship between the two did not work out.

Only six games are on the resume for Taumanupepe, not putting too much on the stat sheet. He finished with two total tackles, both of which were assisted. A pass breakup pops up on there as well, coming in the nonconference win against SMU in Dallas.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings slotted Taumanupepe as a three-star prospect. Just looking at the defensive linemen available, he came in at No. 263. Taumanupepe was the No. 2,470 overall player to enter this cycle.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Colorado adding another defensive lineman to roster

The line of scrimmage has been an area that Sanders continually looks to upgrade when going through offseason roster changes. Mainly on the defensive line, working through the transfer portal. Adding somebody like Taumanupepe continues the process in the right direction. After all, there is still thought be a lot of potential left.

Taumanupepe played high school football at Humble (TX) Atascocita, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 791 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

At least two years of eligibility are expected to remain for Taumanupepe. Baylor listed him as a redshirt sophomore on the official 2025 roster. So, Colorado might end up getting multiple years from the Lone Star State native. Always a major plus when recruiting guys from the portal.

We likely will see Taumanupepe make his official Colorado debut on Sept. 5. Georgia Tech comes to town for the back-end of a home-and-home series between the two.