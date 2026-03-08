Steven Pearl on Auburn's loss to Alabama: 'They punked us'

Alabama swept the season series against Auburn on Saturday, meaning Steven Pearl is now 0-2 in the Iron Bowl of Basketball. The matchup inside Coleman Colesium was not as close to Feb. 7’s game inside Neville Arena. A huge lead in the first half was enough cushion for Alabama to eventually earn a 12-point win.

Not as much reliance on the three-point shot came from Nate Oats‘ bunch, only making seven of their 27 attempts. A lot of damage came in the paint. Pearl says Alabama “punked” Auburn by playing their own game, quite different than the recipe from last time out there.

“Alabama played well,” Pearl said postgame. “They beat us at our own game and they made the adjustments from the last one. … We got pushed around, and they punked us.”

Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway walked off the court as the game’s leading scorers with 21 points. Those two did combine for five makes from deep but scored at different levels. Philon made six of 11 shots from inside the arc, while Holloway made all six of his free throws. Usually, Auburn is the one looking to get around the rim or the free-throw line.

Rebounding turned into a major storyline as well. Alabama has not been good on the boards this season, especially when a team has some size on them. But Oats will walk into his own postgame press conference happy with the Crimson Tide’s effort on the glass. It finished 38-25 in favor of the home team, 18 of which were offensive.

Certainly not the recipe anyone associated with Auburn thought of heading into the game. A tough pill for Pearl and the entire program to swallow.

Auburn is now looking at a quick turnaround, at least compared to others in the SEC. Wednesday afternoon is when Pearl will make his SEC Tournament debut. Mississippi State will be the opponent, not too long after Josh Hubbard scored 46 points on the Tigers. Something will have to change inside Bridgestone Arena.

More than just a victory in the first round is going to be needed, though. Auburn unofficially finds itself on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Some kind of run is going to be required to hear its name called on Selection Sunday. Otherwise, there might not be any postseason basketball for Pearl in his first season in charge.