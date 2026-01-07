Tennessee defensive lineman and former five-star prospect Jordan Ross has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent the last two years with the Volunteers.

Ross played quite a bit as a freshman in 2024, appearing in 11 games for the Volunteers. He recorded three tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, a blocked punt and a touchdown.

That was only a preview of what was to come. He earned 2024 Freshman All-SEC honors as a result.

In the 2025 season, Jordan Ross upped the ante quite a bit. He played in 11 games and tallied 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

Prior to enrolling at Tennessee, Jordan Ross was one of the nation’s most highly sought-after recruits. He was ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 20 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 4 EDGE in the class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Birmingham (AL) Vestavia Hills.

In high school, Ross helped lead Vestavia Hills High School to a 9-3 record in his senior season, racking up 72 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He was tabbed the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year by Over the Mountain Journal, a suburban Birmingham-based news publication.

Jordan Ross heading out, but Vols adding

While talented defensive lineman Jordan Ross appears to be headed out now that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Volunteers have also made some additions via the portal. Former LSU offensive lineman Ory Williams has committed to Tennessee, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Williams spent two seasons at LSU.

Williams made 12 appearances and two starts in the 2025 campaign for the Tigers. As a true freshman, Williams played in just one game before ultimately redshirting. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Ory Williams played high school football at San Marcos (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 460 overall player and No. 30 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.