Top 25 NCAA Transfer Portal commitments

A colossal amount of college football players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since it opened shortly after we turned the calendar to 2026. Now, the stars looking for a new home are committing to their next stop.

There’s a ton of talent in the portal, and many of them have chosen their next destination. With that in mind, On3 has ranked the Top 25 players who have committed to their new team thus far.

Check them out below, and see if your shiny new toy for your favorite team made the list. Kicking things off is star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who went from Arizona State to LSU via the portal.

QB Sam Leavitt – LSU

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 1

The top quarterback in the portal was Leavitt, and Lane Kiffin landed him. Last season, he appeared in seven games before a lingering foot injury prompted him to have season-ending surgery on Oct. 31. He completed 145-239 passes for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 73 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Leavitt announced he’d enter the transfer portal in mid-December, so teams have done their homework. The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining in Baton Rouge.

WR Cam Coleman – Texas

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 2

Coleman came to The Plains as one of the highest-rated recruits in recent Auburn history. Afterwards, the pass-catcher largely lived up to that billing. Across two seasons, he hauled in 84 passes for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Alabama native did that despite the Tigers’ massive struggles in the passing game under Hugh Freeze. Auburn’s new staff under Alex Golesh worked hard to keep him from entering the portal, but he ultimately hit free agency, where he was a top commodity before choosing Texas.

EDGE Chaz Coleman – Tennessee

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 3

Coleman played in nine games this season for the Nittany Lions. In that stretch, he recorded eight tackles, three TFL, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Coleman was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 203 overall player in the 2025 class. Tennessee will get a premium defender with some untapped potential.

QB Drew Mestemaker – Oklahoma State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 5

A former walk-on, Mestemaker played in five games as a freshman, including a standout showing in UNT’s bowl game, before taking over the starting role as a redshirt freshman this fall. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder set the college football world on fire with his second act. He completed 70.2% of his passes while throwing leading the FBS in passing with 4,129 yards in 12 games. On top of that, he threw for 31 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and was named the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year. He’ll follow his former coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State.

OT Jacarrius Peak – South Carolina

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 6

Peak became a starter at NC State for the last two seasons and was one of the highest-graded players on the offensive line. He also made six starts as a redshirt freshman in 2023 and also saw time at tight end that year. He played high school football at Valdosta (Ga.), where he was a four-star prospect. Peak will now get ready to join a South Carolina offense that’s undergoing some changes.

QB Brendan Sorsby – Texas Tech

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 7

In 2025, Sorsby went 207-of-336 passing for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, against just five interceptions. He was also a dual-threat option, rushing for 580 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging a career-high 5.8 yards per carry. During his career across those four years, Sorsby has logged 7,208 passing yards and 60 touchdowns, against 18 interceptions. He has also run for 1,305 yards and 22 scores. He was one of the more interesting prospects available, and Texas Tech got him.

EDGE John Henry Daley – Michigan

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 8

During the 2025 season, Daley starred along the edge during the first 11 games of the year before sustaining an injury against Kansas State. He finished the season with 48 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Before going down with his injury, Daley was tied for the FBS lead in tackles for loss. He was also ranked second in the country in sacks. Those 11.5 sacks accounted for 91 total yards lost for opposing offenses, tying for fifth on the Utah single-season leaderboard. Now, he’s in Ann Arbor.

RB Caleb Hawkins – Oklahoma State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 9

Like his quarterback, Hawkins had a breakout freshman season for the Mean Green in 2025. It’s only fitting he followed him to Oklahoma State. He took 200 carries for 1,236 yards and 23 touchdowns while helping North Texas to an 11-2 record. The highly-productive running back scored three or more touchdowns in five different games, including 16 touchdowns during the month of November. Hawkins also logged five games rushing for at least 100 yards.

DL Mateen Ibirogba – Texas Tech

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 10

Ibirogba just wrapped up his redshirt junior season, meaning he is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining. In 12 games, Ibirogba recorded 21 tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss. Solid numbers for the now-committed Red Raiders defender. He added two sacks and had three quarterback hurries when rushing the passer. You even find a blocked kick in the Nov. 15 showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels. He can do a lot of things well for a team.

QB Byrum Brown – Auburn

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 11

Brown has spent the last four years, including a redshirt year to start, at USF. That gives him one year of eligibility left to use elsewhere. In his career in Tampa, Brown has appeared in 35 games for the Bulls. He’s been one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks in that time, posting a 64.8% completion for 219.7 passing yards per game with 61 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while rushing for 64.7 yards per game and 31 more scores, bringing him to 284.4 total yards per game with 92 touchdowns overall and 31 turnovers. Auburn got a good one.

CB Jontez Williams – USC | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 14

QB Josh Hoover – Indiana | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 15

LB Rasheem Biles – Texas | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 16

QB Dylan Raiola – Oregon | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 18

WR Omarion Miller – Arizona State | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 19

OT Lance Heard – Kentucky | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 20

IOL Carius Curne – Ole Miss | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 22

WR Nick Marsh – Indiana | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 24

TE Benjamin Brahmer – Penn State | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 25

IOL Coleton Price – Kentucky | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 26

WR Eric Singleton Jr. – Florida | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 27

RB Hollywood Smothers – Texas | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 28

QB Rocco Becht – Penn State | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 29

WR Terrell Anderson – USC | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 30

QB Deuce Knight – Ole Miss | On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 32