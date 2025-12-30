Trinidad Chambliss addresses if he's spoken to Lane Kiffin, LSU about future

Even as No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1) prepares to avenge its lone regular-season loss in Thursday night’s College Football Playoff national quarterfinal game against No. 3 Georgia, the shadow of Lane Kiffin still hovers, especially with regard to what’s next for Trinidad Chambliss.

Despite rampant speculation Ole Miss’ star senior quarterback will ultimately follow his former head coach to LSU once the two-week NCAA Transfer Portal window opens Friday, Chambliss made it clear he’s had no direct conversations with Kiffin since he left Oxford for Baton Rouge on Nov. 30.

“I don’t think that’s even allowed right now,” Chambliss added Tuesday morning during a Sugar Bowl media availability in New Orleans, according to Yahoo! Sports inisder Ross Dellenger.

Trinidad Chambliss, here at Sugar Bowl media day, says he’s not communicated with Lane Kiffin and adds, “I don’t think that’s even allowed right now.” pic.twitter.com/6efNkjOsb6 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 30, 2025

Chambliss, who is also currently petitioning the NCAA for a sixth season of collegiate eligibility, is referring to the current recruiting dead period between Dec. 22 through Jan. 4, 2026 that prohibits direct contact between players and opposing coaches, even for prospects that intend to enter the portal.

Of course, there more indirect ways a college football player — or, rather, his representatives — can be in contact with interested coaches. But, at least as it pertains specifically to Chambliss, it appears the Ole Miss QB is more focused on his upcoming Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal game against No. 3 Georgia (12-1), which kicks off at 8 pm ET Thursday inside New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

Trinidad Chambliss’ lawyer claims QB will suffer ‘irreparable harm’ if not granted medical redshirt for sixth season

Prominent college football attorney Tom Mars claims Ole Miss senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will suffer “irreparable harm” if the Rebels’ star QB isn’t granted a medical redshirt waiver for a sixth season of collegiate eligibility, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Mars, who represents Chambliss, filed his claim in a seven-page letter that Ole Miss submitted to the NCAA reinstatement committee as part of Chambliss’ waiver petition.

Chambliss, a transfer from Division II Ferris State, filed his waiver request for an additional season of eligibility on Nov. 16, according to Thamel, who added “there were indications early this month that the NCAA needed more information for the waiver to be granted,” though no definitive timeline for a decision has been revealed. Chambliss hired Mars on Dec. 17, per Thamel, to help expedite his case, and Mars filed his seven-page letter citing “irreparable harm” on Dec. 22, pointing out “this matter is not just time sensitive” seemingly citing the opening of the two-week NCAA Transfer Portal window on Friday.

Chambliss’ waiver is effectively requesting the NCAA rule his 2022 season at Ferris State, when he appeared in just two games and accumulated no statistics, be counted as a medical redshirt season due to “persistent respiratory issues” he experienced that year that required surgery to remove his tonsils, according to Thamel. Chambliss previously used a redshirt season in 2021, his true freshman year.