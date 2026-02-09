2026 NFL Draft: Joel Klatt unveils mock draft 1.0 following Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to conclude the 2025-2026 season. Now, attention will turn to the offseason, specifically the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the draft order officially set, Joel Klatt unveiled his mock draft 1.0 on Monday morning. Unsurprisingly, he has Fernando Mendoza at the top, but Klatt had a few surprises behind him in the first round.

Plenty will change between now and then, especially after the NFL Scouting Combine starting on February 23. Notably, as of now, Klatt only has two quarterbacks going in the first round.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and run through Saturday, April 25. Before then, the franchise tag window opens on February 17 and the free agency signing period kicks off on March 11.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

To no surprise, the Raiders select Fernando Mendoza with the top overall pick. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner just led Indiana on a special undefeated run, ending as national champions. If he doesn’t go No. 1, it would be a massive surprise.

After starting his career at Cal, Mendoza transferred to Indiana for the 2025 sason and made an immediate impact. He completed 72% of his passes, throwing for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and seven scores.

2. New York Jets: Ohio State OLB Arvell Reese

While the Jets need a quarterback, Klatt didn’t go with Ty Simpson at No. 2. Instead, he went with Arvell Reese, who he said might be the best overall player on the board. Reese is a versatile defender with experience rushing the QB lining up on the ball, and also playing back off the ball. Some view it as a question, but Klatt sees it as a strength.

Reese saw his first real action as a sophomore in 2024, Ohio State’s national championship team. But he broke out in 2025, totaling 69 tackles with 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Klatt said that the Ohio State defender reminds him of NFL superstar Micah Parsons.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa

Arizona is another team with quarterback questions, but Klatt instead has them beefing up the offensive line with Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa. The best in the class is Mauigoa, at least in Klatt’s eyes.

Mauigoa, who started all 42 games in his three-year college career, has only allowed eight quarterback hits in over 1,600 pass-blocking snaps across his three years at Miami. That’s pretty impressive to say the least.

4. Tennessee Titans: Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

The second Miami player in as many picks, Rueben Bain Jr. could go as high as No. 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft. He immediately contributed as a freshman in 2023 with 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, and after a dip in 2024, bounced back this year with 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss with an interception and forced fumble.

Bain has questions pertaining to the length of his arms, but his production speaks for itself. He has a compelling case to be the first defensive player off the board, and Klatt has him going No. 4 to Tennessee.

5. New York Giants: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Many view Caleb Downs as the likely second Ohio State player off the board, but not Klatt. Instead, he turns to offense and takes Carnell Tate, sending him to New York to pair with Jaxson Dart.

Tate has always been surrounded by deep receiver rooms, but still produced. He first emerged as a top target in 2024, hauling in 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. In 2025, he solidified himself as a top receiver in the class with 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per reception.

6. Cleveland Browns: Utah OT Spencer Fano

The Browns need a boost on offense, and Spencer Fano out of Utah could be the perfect pick. He, along with Mauigoa, has a case as the best offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft. He brings additional value, with experience playing both right and left tackle.

Fano has been viewed as a likely top ten pick for most of this season. It wouldn’t be surprising if he goes higher, but for now, Klatt has him going at No. 6 to Cleveland, presumably protecting Shedeur Sanders.

7. Washington Commanders: LSU CB Mansoor Delane

The Commanders took a step back across the board in 2025, and they need an infux of talent and athleticism. Cornerback is a position of need, and Klatt has Mansoor Delane out of LSU going here at No. 7.

Many view Delane as the top corner in the class, and for good reason. He started his career at Virginia Tech, totaling 146 tackles with six interceptions and 16 passes defended across three seasons. In 2025 at LSU, he had 45 tackles with two interceptions and a career-high 11 passes defended, earning All-American honors.

8. New Orleans Saints: USC WR Makai Lemon

Makai Lemon might not immediately jump out as the top receiver in the class, but he undoubtedly has a case to be just that. He’s the second off the board in Klatt’s mock, but the USC wideout is an intriguing pass-catcher to pair with Chris Olave in New Orleans with Tyler Shough at QB.

Lemon broke out in 2025 as a junior at USC, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 14.6 yards per catch, and 96.3 yards per game.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Patrick Mahomes is rehabbing a torn ACL, and the Chiefs picking in the top ten is a sight not many are used to. A popular fit so far in the pre-draft process, Jeremiyah Love might be the perfect option in Kansas City, who was led by Kareem Hunt with 611 yards and one touchdown this year.

Love was a standout in 2024, rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per rush. In 2025 he was even better, running for 1,372 yards with 18 touchdowns, adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three scores. He’s an elite playmaker, and will surely be the top running back taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bengals have plenty of questions, especially on defense. David Bailey out of Texas Tech might be the best fit for them, solidifying the EDGE with maybe the best pass-rusher in the class.

Bailey had 14.5 sacks across three seasons at Stanford from 2022-2024, but he matched that this season alone at Texas Tech. He also had 19.5 tackles for loss to go with 52 tackles, forcing three fumbles. He’s a strong contender to go in the top five, but would be a no-brainer for the Bengals at 10.

Joel Klatt 2026 NFL mock draft 1.0: Picks 11-32

11. Miami Dolphins: Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ohio State S Caleb Downs

13. Los Angeles Rams: Penn State OG Vega Ioane

14. Baltimore Ravens: Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

16. New York Jets: Tennessee CB Colton Hood

17. Detroit Lions: Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor

18. Minnesota Vikings: Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

19. Carolina Panthers: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

20. Dallas Cowboys: Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama QB Ty Simpson

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

24. Cleveland Browns: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

25. Chicago Bears: Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

26. Buffalo Bills: Washington WR Denzel Boston

27. San Francisco 49ers: Utah OT Caleb Lomu

28. Houston Texans: Clemson OT Blake Miller

29. Los Angeles Rams: Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

30. Denver Broncos: Georgia LB CJ Allen

31. New England Patriots: Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker

32. Seattle Seahawks: South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse