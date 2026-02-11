2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper shakes up Big Board Top 25 player rankings following Super Bowl

The NFL season is now in the rearview mirror after Sunday’s Super Bowl, which the Seattle Seahawks won over the New England Patriots. Attention is now shifting to the offseason, especially with the 2026 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board, ranking the top 25 players in this upcoming class. There’s a ton of impressive talent bound for the NFL next season.

After Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, Kiper only has one other quarterback in his top 25. Kiper’s rankings are composed of 13 offensive players and 12 on defense.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. The upcoming scouting combine starting on February 23 will be another chance for these prospects to improve their stock.

Parentheses show movement from Kiper’s last rankings

To no surprise, Fernando Mendoza holds the top spot in Kiper’s rankings. He completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for six scores as well.

After leading Indiana to an undefeated season and a national title, Mendoza showed he can play in the big games. The Heisman Trophy winner is a virtual lock to be the top pick in April.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. (Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

Even considering Ashton Jeanty last year, Jeremiyah Love might be the most hyped running back prospect we’ve seen in some time. He rushed for 1,372 yards with 18 touchdowns in 2025, adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three scores.

Kiper said that Love reminds him of former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. That’s impressive company for the Notre Dame standout, and he’ll be taken in the first half of the draft.

Arvell Reese continues to push his way up the 2026 NFL Draft board. He can serve both as a linebacker off-ball and a pass rusher, and does each at a high level. His versatility will have him going very early, likely in the top five, in April.

In 2025, Reese totaled 69 tackles with nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass breakouts. He also had nine run stops on Ohio State’s loaded defense.

After starting his career at Stanford, David Bailey transferred to Texas Tech and blossomed. He finished the season with 76 tackles, 23 taklces for loss, 14.5 sacks, 71 pressures, three forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

Arguably the best pure pass rusher in the class, Bailey led the country with a 20.2% pressure rate in 2025. Funnily enough, that number is lower than his previous two seasons.

5. Ohio State WR Carnell Tate (-2)

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

There’s a lot of debate between the top receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Kiper is sticking with Carnell Tate as his top despite dropping him two spots in the overall rankings. He’ll become the next great Ohio State receiver to be taken in the first round, potentially as high as the top ten.

Tate hauled in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, averaging over 17 yards per catch. He’s a good route runner with impressive hands, and his blocking ability on the outside will further intrigue NFL teams.

6. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

When it’s all said and done, Caleb Downs might be the best defensive player in this draft class. He’s incredibly smart, and has family ties to the NFL. His brother, Josh, is a current Colts receiver while his father, Gary, is a former NFL running back.

Downs finished the year with 67 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack and six run stops. He’s a good tackler that is good in coverage, and he can truly do just about everything on defense.

7. Ohio State LB Sonny Styles (+2)

The third Ohio State player in a row, Sonny Styles is the fourth Buckeye in the top seven of Kiper’s 2026 NFL Draft rankings. He has previous experience playing as a defensive back, which translates well to his game at linebacker.

In 2025, Styles totaled 77 tackles with seven tackles for loss, nine run stops, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and a sack. He gives you a little taste of everything.

© Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Injuries are a question for Jordyn Tyson, and that might be what stops him from being the top-ranked wideout in the class. Still, his talent speaks for himself and he’s going to be highly sought after in April.

In nine games this past season, Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. He has a real ability to get open in almost any situation, and he’ll have an instant impact in the NFL wherever he lands.

Rueben Bain Jr. is another player in contention as the top defensive player in the draft, and he coudl go much higher than No. 9 on draft night. The Miami star is explosive off the edge.

He finished 2025 with 70 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 95 sacks, 71 pressures, one forced fumble and one interception. His production speaks for itself, and he’ll be a hot commodity in the 2026 NFL Draft.

10. Miami OT Francis Mauigoa (+2)

Mauigoa gets the edge as Kiper’s top offensive tackle in the class. He has a ton of experience playing right tackle, with over 2,700 snaps there.

Still, Kiper believes Mauigoa could slide to guard and become a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the NFL. Still, he’ll likely get a shot at tackle first.

Mel Kiper’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: 11-25

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

11. USC WR Makai Lemon

12. Utah OT Spencer Fano

13. Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (+3)

14. Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

15. Penn State G Olaivavega Ioana (+2)

16. LSU CB Mansoor Delane (+4)

17. Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald (+1)

18. Washington WR Denzel Boston (+6)

19. Georgia OT Monroe Freeling (NR)

20. Auburn DE Keldric Faulk (-5)

21. Utah OT Caleb Lomu

22. Missouri DE Zion Young (NR)

23. Georgia LB CJ Allen (-1)

24. Miami DE Akheem Mesidor (-11)

25. Alabama QB Ty Simpson