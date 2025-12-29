2026 NFL Draft: PFF unveils new mock with blockbuster trade

Pro Football Focus unveiled a new NFL Mock Draft for 2026 and there is a doozy of a trade for the No. 1 overall pick. The blockbuster involves a team moving up for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The Heisman winner is the coveted pick right now and there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams ahead of the spring. But who gets him? And the other players?!

Well, let’s dive into PFF’s latest mock draft, starting with the top of the draft. Buckle up!

1. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Giants): Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Here is the massive mock trade from PFF as the Dolphins move up with the Giants for their new franchise quarterback. Since the Raiders are in the mix for one too, the Dolphins make the move for Mendoza.

He’s widely considered the top signal caller now that he won the Heisman. In comes the Hoosier and out goes Tua Tagovailoa, however they manage that.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Dante Moore, QB – Oregon

(Photo by: Max Unkrich/ScoopDuckOn3)

Speaking of quarterbacks in this mock draft, Moore is up next. The Raiders need a factory reset after a disastrous 2025 season under Pete Carroll.

Whether Carroll is back next year is anyone’s guess, but Moore is at least at the center of a reboot for the 2026 campaign. The Oregon quarterback has been one of the best this fall and can add to it with a long CFP run.

The Browns might have their quarterback in Shedeur Sanders (or maybe not), but regardless of who they have, they need more weapons. PFF’s latest mock has Tate as the selection.

The best wide receiver out of Ohio State not named Jeremiah Smith! But in reality, Tate’s been really good in 2025: 48 catches, 838 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.5 yards per catch.

4. New York Jets: Peter Woods, DL – Clemson

The Jets’ defense, which was thought to be one of the strengths of the team at one point, now needs new blood. With Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner shipped out due to trades, PFF’s mock has New York taking Woods.

Woods was thought of as one of the best defensive linemen in college football coming in. He had great 2023 and ‘24 seasons, but Clemson as a whole was down this fall. Still, Woods is someone that can be plugged in right away.

5. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

USA Today

The Cardinals need to protect their quarterback, whoever that may be. With the top two QBs off the board, Arizona will bolster the trenches, per this mock.

Fano is one of the best overall linemen in the draft as Utah saw a successful 10-2 campaign. Pairing Fano with Paris Johnson Jr. seems like a logical move.

Cam Ward has had his moments this year, but there’s no question the Titans have to surround him with some more talent. Tyson fits the bill, per this mock.

He’s their top ranked wide receiver and this is a man who rarely drops the football. Tyson has 158 catches for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.

The Commanders had one of the oldest rosters in the NFL this season, so it wasn’t a great follow up to last year’s NFC Championship run. Bailey will inject some youth into that unit.

This mock draft has Washington grabbing quite the piece since Bailey will likely not fall out of the top 10. They’ll have to snag him here.

8. New Orleans Saints: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

(Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images)

Tyler Shough might have something at QB for the Saints. So what does Kellen Moore do? Add to his offense, per this mock from PFF.

Lemon has been a star for USC this year. Add him to a receiving corps with Chris Olave next year and watch magic happen. In 2025, Lemon has 79 catches for 1,159 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14.6 yards per catch.

If the Commanders need defense, so do the Bengals. If Joe Burrow wants to have fun playing football again, his defense will need to be improved.

Well, PFF’s mock draft has Bain coming to Cincinnati. He has 18.5 career sacks and 109 total tackles across three seasons with Miami.

10. New York Giants (via mock trade with Dolphins): Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

Now that the Giants were able to trade back in this mock draft, they can get their top defensive selection. Downs has an argument to be the top defender in the draft based on his career.

For how good he was as a freshman at Alabama, he’s been even better at Ohio State over the course of two years. He can hit, he can cover and he can do it all in the secondary. Downs won’t last past the top 10.

2026 NFL Mock Draft from PFF

11. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

12. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

13. Dallas Cowboys: Arvell Reese, LB – Ohio State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, G – Penn State

15. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

17. Detroit Lions: Kaydn Proctor, OT – Alabama

18. New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

21. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

23. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon

24. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

25. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

26. Los Angeles Chargers: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

27. Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

28. Los Angeles Rams: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

29. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DL – Ohio State

30. New England Patriots: Gennings Dunker, OT – Iowa

31. Denver Broncos: Christen Miller, DL – Georgia

32. Seattle Seahawks: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech