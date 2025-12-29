2026 NFL Draft: PFF unveils new mock with blockbuster trade
Pro Football Focus unveiled a new NFL Mock Draft for 2026 and there is a doozy of a trade for the No. 1 overall pick. The blockbuster involves a team moving up for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
The Heisman winner is the coveted pick right now and there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams ahead of the spring. But who gets him? And the other players?!
Well, let’s dive into PFF’s latest mock draft, starting with the top of the draft. Buckle up!
1. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Giants): Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
Here is the massive mock trade from PFF as the Dolphins move up with the Giants for their new franchise quarterback. Since the Raiders are in the mix for one too, the Dolphins make the move for Mendoza.
He’s widely considered the top signal caller now that he won the Heisman. In comes the Hoosier and out goes Tua Tagovailoa, however they manage that.
2. Las Vegas Raiders: Dante Moore, QB – Oregon
Speaking of quarterbacks in this mock draft, Moore is up next. The Raiders need a factory reset after a disastrous 2025 season under Pete Carroll.
Whether Carroll is back next year is anyone’s guess, but Moore is at least at the center of a reboot for the 2026 campaign. The Oregon quarterback has been one of the best this fall and can add to it with a long CFP run.
3. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
The Browns might have their quarterback in Shedeur Sanders (or maybe not), but regardless of who they have, they need more weapons. PFF’s latest mock has Tate as the selection.
The best wide receiver out of Ohio State not named Jeremiah Smith! But in reality, Tate’s been really good in 2025: 48 catches, 838 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.5 yards per catch.
4. New York Jets: Peter Woods, DL – Clemson
The Jets’ defense, which was thought to be one of the strengths of the team at one point, now needs new blood. With Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner shipped out due to trades, PFF’s mock has New York taking Woods.
Woods was thought of as one of the best defensive linemen in college football coming in. He had great 2023 and ‘24 seasons, but Clemson as a whole was down this fall. Still, Woods is someone that can be plugged in right away.
5. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah
The Cardinals need to protect their quarterback, whoever that may be. With the top two QBs off the board, Arizona will bolster the trenches, per this mock.
Fano is one of the best overall linemen in the draft as Utah saw a successful 10-2 campaign. Pairing Fano with Paris Johnson Jr. seems like a logical move.
6. Tennessee Titans: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State
Cam Ward has had his moments this year, but there’s no question the Titans have to surround him with some more talent. Tyson fits the bill, per this mock.
He’s their top ranked wide receiver and this is a man who rarely drops the football. Tyson has 158 catches for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Garrett Riley
Fired at Clemson
- 2Hot
Cam Coleman
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 3
Transfer Portal Intel
Sam Leavitt, Caleb Hawkins scoop
- 4Trending
Marcus Freeman
Makes 2026 intentions clear
- 5
College Football Playoff
Experts predict final scores
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
The Commanders had one of the oldest rosters in the NFL this season, so it wasn’t a great follow up to last year’s NFC Championship run. Bailey will inject some youth into that unit.
This mock draft has Washington grabbing quite the piece since Bailey will likely not fall out of the top 10. They’ll have to snag him here.
8. New Orleans Saints: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
Tyler Shough might have something at QB for the Saints. So what does Kellen Moore do? Add to his offense, per this mock from PFF.
Lemon has been a star for USC this year. Add him to a receiving corps with Chris Olave next year and watch magic happen. In 2025, Lemon has 79 catches for 1,159 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14.6 yards per catch.
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami
If the Commanders need defense, so do the Bengals. If Joe Burrow wants to have fun playing football again, his defense will need to be improved.
Well, PFF’s mock draft has Bain coming to Cincinnati. He has 18.5 career sacks and 109 total tackles across three seasons with Miami.
10. New York Giants (via mock trade with Dolphins): Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
Now that the Giants were able to trade back in this mock draft, they can get their top defensive selection. Downs has an argument to be the top defender in the draft based on his career.
For how good he was as a freshman at Alabama, he’s been even better at Ohio State over the course of two years. He can hit, he can cover and he can do it all in the secondary. Downs won’t last past the top 10.
2026 NFL Mock Draft from PFF
11. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
12. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
13. Dallas Cowboys: Arvell Reese, LB – Ohio State
14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, G – Penn State
15. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
17. Detroit Lions: Kaydn Proctor, OT – Alabama
18. New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson
19. Carolina Panthers: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
21. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M
23. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon
24. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson
25. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah
26. Los Angeles Chargers: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami
27. Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
28. Los Angeles Rams: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M
29. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DL – Ohio State
30. New England Patriots: Gennings Dunker, OT – Iowa
31. Denver Broncos: Christen Miller, DL – Georgia
32. Seattle Seahawks: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech