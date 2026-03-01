2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for offensive linemen

As one of the biggest days at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine continued, the offensive linemen stepped up for the 40-yard dash. They looked to continue a trend of fast position groups throughout the week, and they delivered.

There were a handful of linemen who got under 5.00 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Just imagine them running the football! In all seriousness, it was impressive as it is every year.

This year’s offensive linemen class continues to look like an intriguing group. Here are the Top 10 fastest times at the position.

Jones rounded out the best time of the 40-yard dash among the offensive linemen, tying Fano and Iheanachor. The Hawkeye really stood out, especially amongst teammates.

The same moniker goes for Jones as the others above him. The speed really stood out at the NFL Scouting Combine.

2. Spencer Fano, OT – Utah – 4.91 seconds

USA Today

Fano had one of the best performances during the 40-yard dash Sunday and it showed in stride. He’s one of the top offensive linemen available.

Fano started the last two seasons at right tackle for the Utes. He allowed zero sacks in 2025 and just one in 2024.

The Arizona State tackle posted the best time, along with others, in the 40-yard dash among the offensive linemen. So overall, it was a good day!

The Sun Devil might not be as highly rated as someone like Fano. However, he made his mark with his speed and scouts should certainly pay attention over the next month-plus.

Farmer was next up in the 40-yard dash times among the big boys. The former Wildcat was only a hair away from tying for the best time on Sunday.

Farmer should be an intriguing guard prospect in this year’s draft. Now, Big Blue Nation awaits his name to be called in April!

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Freeling tied with Farmer in the 40-yard dash times on Sunday. The former Georgia product showed off some blazing speed amongst the offensive linemen in his group.

Freeling is coming off a season helping Georgia win the SEC and get back to the College Football Playoff. Now, it’s onto the pros!

6. Jager Burton, C – Kentucky – 4.94 seconds

Burton is next up amongst the top 10 in the 40-yard dash times for the offensive linemen on Sunday. The former Wildcat was the second one in this group with Farmer.

As it stands, at least with speed, Burton was the second fastest center of the entire group. That should bode well on draft day!

Cruz is the first and only member of Kansas in this group. His time solidified him amongst the top 10 offensive linemen, at least in terms of the 40-yard dash.

After a solid career at Kansas, Cruz is ready for the next step. You just better hope wherever he plays professionally, there is a Whataburger!

Alabama OL Parker Brailsford (Mark J. Rebilas / Imagn Images)

Brailsford was the fastest offensive linemen from Alabama! He got under 5.00 seconds in order to get into the top 10 40-yard dash times.

Alabama got to the College Football Playoff last season, beating Oklahoma in the first round. However, Brailsford and the Crimson Tide could not beat eventual champion Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Lomu joins his teammate Fano in the top 10. And like Fano, Lomu was able to get his 40-yard dash time under 5.00 seconds on Sunday during his group’s run.

Utah has some talented linemen year to year and 2025-26 was no exception. The Utes should see both drafted high and perhaps relatively high!

Campbell comes from Texas and landed in the top 10 of the 40-yard dash times on Sunday. The Longhorn couldn’t break 5.00 seconds, but he still had one of the most impressive times.

Now the attention turns to the NFL Draft for Campbell and the others. Without further ado, let’s dive into the rest of the linemen who ran.

Offensive linemen 40-yard dash times at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame – 5.01 seconds

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M – 5.02 seconds

Dillon Wade, G, Auburn – 5.02 seconds

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson – 5.04 seconds

Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech – 5.05 seconds

Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College – 5.08 seconds

Alan Herron, OT, Maryland – 5.09 seconds

Micah Morris, G, Georgia – 5.09 seconds

Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State – 5.10 seconds

Jake Slaughter, C, Florida– 5.10 seconds

Carver Willis, OT, Washington – 5.11 seconds

Austin Barber, OT, Florida – 5.12 seconds

Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M – 5.14 seconds

Brian Parker II, C, Duke – 5.14 seconds

Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss – 5.15 seconds

J.C. Davis, OT – Illinois – 5.16 seconds

Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State – 5.16 seconds

Travis Burke, OT, Memphis – 5.17 seconds

Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa – 5.18 seconds

Logan Taylor, G, Boston College – 5.19 seconds

Kage Casey, OT, Boise State – 5.20 seconds

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon – 5.21 seconds

Kaydn Proctor, OT, Alabama – 5.21 seconds

Fernando Carmona, G – Arkansas – 5.22 seconds

Evan Beerntsen, G, Northwestern – 5.25 seconds

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M – 5.28 seconds

Beau Stephens, G, Iowa – 5.35 seconds

Markel Bell, OT, Miami – 5.36 seconds

Garrett DiGiorgio, G, UCLA – 5.36 seconds