Five-Star Plus+ SG Caleb Holt commits to Arizona

Five-Star Plus+ prospect Caleb Holt has committed to Arizona, he announced on ESPN’s First Take.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard originally from Huntsville, AL chose the Wildcats over a final group of Alabama, Kentucky, Houston, and Providence.

Holt, a senior at Prolific Prep in Florida, is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per the Rivals’ Top-150 Rankings. He’s also the No. 1 ranked shooting guard.

The McDonalds’ All-American becomes Arizona’s second commitment this cycle, joining four-star small forward Cameron Holmes (No. 35 NATL).

Holt is a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball. He was also the 2025 Adidas Eurocamp MVP.

In a previous interview with Rivals, Holt discussed Arizona.

“I got to play for coach Tommy (Lloyd) during USA so I got to spend a month with him really got to know him. He’s kind of like Ryan (Bernardi), just real personable. He talks to you about anything. But when it gets serious, he’s serious, and he instills a lot of confidence in me on the court. I like that. I love that he has confidence in me, and can see what I can do.”

More on Holt

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw wrote this about Holt:

If I were the choose one word to describe Caleb Holt I would be forced to choose between floor-raiser or disruptor. I say floor-raiser because of his ability to dribble, shoot, and pass his team into advantages. He does not force things and he remains consistent in his ability to make a play within the flow of the offense. I say the word disruptor because of his presence on the defensive end of the floor. He has excellent anticipation, able to guard on ball or get aggressively into the passing lanes. There is a lot to like with what Holt brings to winning basketball.





