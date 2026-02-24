Top running back recruits in the updated 2027 Rivals300

The 2027 Rivals300 updated on Monday as we head into spring visit and offseason camp season.

Looking at the running back position, there’s myriad elite prospects at the position. Of the 300 prospects featured in the new rankings, 23 are running backs.

Of those 23, just three are committed early on in the cycle. Earlier this month, Georgia went up to the Keystone State and landed Five-Star Plus+ RB Kemon Spell, the top-ranked recruit at the position.

Below is a look at the top running backs in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings following the Feb. 23 update:

1. Kemon Spell — Georgia commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder has been nothing short of dominant during his high school career and he’s now set to head to the SEC. A one-time Penn State commit, Spell decommitted following the firing of James Franklin. After a few months of announcing different leaders and contenders, Spell initially intended on taking his process into official visit season. Georgia had other plans. It got him to Athens twice over the span of a few months and Spell decided to lock in with the Bulldogs. We’ll see if there’s another twist in his process down the road, but for now, UGA has an elite back in the fold.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 17

School: Baylor School (Tenn.)

The dynamic prospect that originally hails from Quebec has taken Tennessee by storm. Gabriel Georges is an elite runner and now ranks as the No. 1 recruit in the Volunteer State. He’s currently got eight schools at the top of his recruitment, but Ohio State has the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee are among the others at the top for the 6-foot, 205-pounder.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 41

School: Randle (Texas)

One of the best out of the Lone Star State this cycle, Williams-Callis is being courted by many of the usual suspects. It’s Texas A&M that has the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, while the likes of Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and Ohio State are working to stay in the mix. For a recruit of his caliber, he’s had a much more lowkey recruitment to date compared to the likes of Spell and Gabriel Georges.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 59

School: East St. Louis (Ill.)

Johnson-Cook was originally ranked as an “athlete” prospect but is now considered an RB heading into his senior season. He plays for one of the best high school football programs in the Midwest and it’s Mizzou that’s currently trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami have locked in official visits with the 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounder thus far. Johnson-Cook is a part of a loaded crew of recruits set to come out of Illinois this cycle.

5. Keldrid Ben — Oklahoma commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 86

School: Montgomery (Texas)

The staff at Oklahoma looks to have found a gem in Ben, one of the biggest risers in the new Rivals300. He was completely unranked when committing to the Sooners back in December and is now a top-100 recruit. At 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Ben isn’t planning on visiting anywhere besides Norman moving forward.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 89

School: Gainesville (Ga.)

Yet another blue-chip burner set to come out of the Peach State, Newkirk is an impressive prospect and he’s now the No. 10 overall recruit in Georgia, per the Rivals300. He plays for a top program in Gainesville and is being courted by many usual suspects, including Alabama, which is currently ahead for his pledge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 126

School: Byrnes (S.C.)

Things are beginning to take shape in the recruitment of Segarra. He told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong earlier this month that South Carolina, Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, Miami, Indiana, Stanford and even others could get him to campus across the next few months. The in-state programs will likely be in the mix until he comes off the board. Segarra is the No. 2 recruit in the Palmetto State.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 135

School: Poplarville (Miss.)

It may be tough to pull Keys out of Mississippi as both Ole Miss and Mississippi State are thoroughly in the mix for the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder. Keys is a machine at the high school level and just rushed for over 3,200 yards as a junior for Poplarville. Alabama, Florida State and Miami are among others looking to move up Keys’ board heading into the spring.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 141

School: Creekside (Ga.)

Right behind Newkirk in Georgia is Walker, a state champion who shined during Creekside’s undefeated season in 2025. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Walker is versatile, and to no surprise, he’s got the attention of tons of big-time programs. He’s got official visits set with Stanford, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Florida State to date.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 155

School: Franklin Parish (La.)

Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on. Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in. In-state LSU finally offered last month and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring.

Other running backs in the 2027 Rivals300

11. SaRod Baker

12. Lathan Whisenton

13. Cadarius McMiller — Oregon commit

14. Andrew Beard

15. Kingston Allen

16. Javian Jones-Priest

17. Jeremy Adeyanju

18. Jayshon Gibson

19. Kingston Miles

20. Isaiah Rogers

21. Elijah Kimble

22. Christian Alexander

23. Tyson Robinson