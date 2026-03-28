Skip to main content
Mobile Menu
News
Forums
Lobby
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Off Topic Forum
The Slant Political Board
Football
News Feed
Roster
Schedule
Transfer Portal Ranking
Transfer Portal
Kansas Draft History
FB Recruiting
News Feed
Search
Commitments
Transfers
Team Rankings
Player Rankings
Industry Comparison
Offers
Visits
Recruiting Prediction Machine
Basketball
News Feed
Roster
Schedule
Transfer Portal Ranking
Transfer Portal
Kansas Draft History
BB Recruiting
News Feed
Search
Commitments
Transfers
Team Rankings
Player Rankings
Industry Comparison
Offers
Visits
Recruiting Prediction Machine
About
About
Staff
Jayhawk Slant On3+ Subscription
Contact
Podcasts and Shows
Join Now
Login
Message Boards
CBB Transfer Portal
MegaBoard
2027 Rivals300
Team Recruiting Rankings
Search
Jayhawk Slant News
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
…
93
Jayhawk Slant
The Kansas offense taking shape early for Andy Kotelnicki
Jon Kirby
15 minutes ago
Rivals Basketball Recruiting
McDonald’s All American: Saturday’s practice top performers
Jamie Shaw
10 hours ago
Jayhawk Slant
Dylan Edwards enjoying start at Kansas, healthy this spring
Jon Kirby
14 hours ago
Jayhawk Slant
Andy Kotelnicki talks about spring football, returning to staff
Jon Kirby
19 hours ago
Jayhawk Slant
Clips from spring practice on Saturday
Jon Kirby
21 hours ago
Jayhawk Slant
Lance Leipold already seeing a benefit in staff changes
Jon Kirby
24 hours ago
Jayhawk Slant
Lance Leipold pleased with winter workouts and transition into spring
Jon Kirby
03/28/26
Rivals Basketball Recruiting
Latest intel on Tyran Stokes as commitment timeline emerges
Joe Tipton
03/27/26
Jayhawk Slant
KU’s recruiting class ranks No. 3 in the Big 12, 11th overall
Shay Wildeboor
03/27/26
Rivals Basketball Recruiting
2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Preview: Key Storylines, Top Prospects & Rankings Battles
Jamie Shaw
03/27/26
Jayhawk Slant
Lance Leipold on the return of Trey Lathan, others stepping up
Jon Kirby
03/27/26
Rivals Football Recruiting
TE Drew Kessel sets Kansas OV, adds Wisconsin offer
Allen Trieu
03/26/26
Jayhawk Slant
What the roster might look like if Bill Self returns
Shay Wildeboor
03/26/26
Jayhawk Slant
Lance Leipold adjusted preparation after not getting week 0 game
Jon Kirby
03/26/26
Jayhawk Slant
Lance Leipold on the first day of spring football with pads
Jon Kirby
03/26/26
Jayhawk Slant
Spring football returns at Kansas, clips from practice Thursday
Jon Kirby
03/26/26
Jayhawk Slant
Spring Preview: Upgrade at the linebacker position
Jon Kirby
03/26/26
Rivals Football Recruiting
Sione Felila sets official visits: California DL planning Cal, Kansas, BYU trips but everyone is chasing Oklahoma
Greg Biggins
03/25/26
Rivals Football Recruiting
Intel: 4-star targets are locking in visits to Kansas
Allen Trieu
03/25/26
Jayhawk Slant
Bill Self responds to retirement talk
Shay Wildeboor
03/25/26
Jayhawk Slant
PROMO 75% OFF: Our best deal ever for Jayhawk Slant
Jon Kirby
03/25/26
Kansas Jayhawks Basketball
Bill Self retirement rumors: Kansas coach shoots down chatter as 'bad info'
Thomas Goldkamp
03/25/26
Kansas Jayhawks Basketball
Bill Self retirement rumors: Report shoots down news of Kansas coach's decision coming on Wednesday
Griffin McVeigh
03/25/26
Jayhawk Slant
Spring Preview: The portal helped boost the defensive line
Jon Kirby
03/25/26
On3 NBA Draft
NBA Draft Stock: Who rose, who stayed steady, and who left questions after NCAA Tournament first weekend
Jamie Shaw
03/24/26
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
…
93