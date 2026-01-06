Oregon ATH Kingston Lopa commits to Cal

Oregon Ducks athlete Kingston Lopa committed to Cal earlier day following an official visit.

Lopa is originally from the Bay Area and prepped at local power Sacramento (Calif.) Grant. He’ll have a chance to play for his former defensive coordinator at Oregon Tosh Lupoi, the new head coach at Cal

Lopa was a national recruit coming out of Grant and ranked a four-star prospct and the No. 191 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He always had an intriguing combination of size and athleticism and was a two-way athlete at Grant. At 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, he played safety and wide receiver but we always thought his upside was highest at a hybrid linebacker.

As a senior at Grant Lopa caught 41 balls for 727 yards and 16 touchdowns after hauling in 47 catches for 973 yards and 17 touchdowns as junior. He added 72 tackles, five sacks and picked off four passes from his safety position as well and earned all-state honors.

He signed with the Ducks as part of the class of 2024 and played in 19 total games during his two seasons in Eugene. He played in six games as a true freshman and found a regular role as a sophomore, playing in all 12 regular season games.

This past season, he totaled 12 tackles, one sack and one pass defended but decided to enter the transfer portal following the regular season. He will have two years of eligibility for the Bears.