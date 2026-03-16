Aden Holloway arrest: Alabama releases statement on star guard following drug charges

Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested on Monday, facing drug charges in Tuscaloosa County. The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force reportedly recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia, and cash inside Holloway’s apartment. Holloway is facing charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp.

The school has now released a statement on the matter. Alabama says they are aware of the allegations against Holloway, removing him from campus while an investigation takes place.

“The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information,” the statement said. “The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

At the time of posting, there has not been an update on where Holloway stands with the team. Alabama is scheduled to play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Hofstra. This comes after head coach Nate Oats saw his team earn a four-seed on Selection Sunday. If they were to advance into the Round of 32, the winner of Texas Tech and Akron will be waiting on Sunday.

Tip-off in Tampa, FL, is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. CT. Alabama will be facing plenty of questions before taking the court, some of which will not involve the actual game.

Aden Holloway arrested following productive season at Alabama

Holloway is in his second season at Alabama, originally beginning his career at Auburn. A rare transfer between the two bitter rivals, Holloway grew into an important role this year. He finished as Alabama’s second-leading scorer, only trailing Labaron Philon. Losing that kind of production would be a massive blow for the Crimson Tide.

In 28 games played, Holloway averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Everyone knows Alabama is looking to get up a decent amount of three-point attempts. Holloway gets his fair share, firing off six every time out there. He makes them at an incredibly high clip too, with his average sitting at 43.8%.