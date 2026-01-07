Michigan transfer IOL Kaden Strayhorn has committed to Alabama. He took a visit to the Crimson Tide over the weekend.

Strayhorn spent one season at Michigan, arriving as a true freshman in 2025. He appeared in two games, including the Citrus Bowl against Texas, during his lone year in Ann Arbor. In the Citrus Bowl, he logged 80 snaps — 51 pass blocking and 29 run blocking. He graded out at 58.3 overall, per PFF, highlighted by a 62.3 score in run blocking. He gave up three pressures but no sacks, and committed one penalty.

Strayhorn made his college debut against Central Michigan Sept. 13, playing 14 snaps in the victory. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Kaden Strayhorn is a Novi (Mich.) native, but played high school football at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He was a three-star prospect and the No. 48 overall IOL from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Strayhorn’s addition comes as Alabama looks to address needs in the trenches. The Crimson Tide running game had a rough go through the 2025 season, averaging just 104.1 yards per game on the ground. That ranked 15th out of the 16 teams in the SEC.

In addition to the offensive line, Alabama also made a splash at running back in the portal. Former NC State star Hollywood Smothers committed this week after a strong season with the Wolfpack. Across 11 games, he totaled 939 rushing yards and six touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown in the passing game.

A former Oklahoma transfer, Smothers is currently the No. 27 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He also checks in as the No. 2-ranked running back.

Alabama made it to the SEC Championship this past season, where the Crimson Tide fell to Georgia, and made their first College Football Playoff appearance under Kalen DeBoer. Despite an early deficit against Oklahoma, the Tide rallied to get a first-round victory in Norman before falling to Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Thomas Goldkamp contributed.