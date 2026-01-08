Florida transfer quarterback DJ Lagway committed to transfer to Baylor out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Lagway, a former Five-Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, will have two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining in Waco.

Lagway commits on Thursday following an official visit to the Waco, where he attended Wednesday night’s Baylor–Iowa State men’s basketball game with longtime Bears head coach Dave Aranda. The two were shown on the TV broadcast late in the second half. Before that, several photos were snapped of the pair sitting together at the game, including the one below from KCENNews’ Sydney Wicker.

DJ Lagway is here at the Foster Pavillion tonight with #Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. pic.twitter.com/dRngNMo21q — syd (@sydney_wicker) January 8, 2026

Lagway’s commitment is a coup for Baylor, which locks up 2024’s top overall recruit who was ranked as the No. 9 quarterback and No. 22 overall player in On3’s Transfer Portal Player Rankings in this year’s cycle. It’s a bit of a homecoming for Lagway, whose father, Derek, was a running back with the Bears in the 1990s. Lagway also hails from Willis, Texas, which is located roughly 170 miles southeast of Waco.

Lagway committed to Baylor after visits to Florida State and Virginia, and the former Florida QB was also receiving transfer interest from Big Ten programs, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

The 6-foot-3 and 247-pound Lagway originally signed with Florida and then-head coach Billy Napier as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, where he was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 quarterback and the top player in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Lagway, a rising junior, is a seasoned quarterback having started 19 games the past two seasons at Florida, including leading the Gators to a 6-1 record in seven starts as a true freshman in 2024. He comes to Baylor with more than 4,400 total yards and 29 combined touchdowns in 24 career games. That includes throwing for a career-high 2,264 yards on 213-of-337 passing with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 12 games this past season in Gainesville.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.