North Dakota transfer defensive tackle Emmanuel Olagbaju has flipped his commitment from UConn to Iowa, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Hawkeyes.

Olagbaju previously committed to the Huskies on Jan. 12. However, he did not sign any official paperwork and opted for Iowa over interest from Kent State, North Texas, Temple and UTEP.

Olagbaju’s flip comes on Friday, the final day of the two-week transfer portal window that opened Jan. 2nd. The 6-foot-3 and 295-pound Olagbaju had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 14 games this past season as a redshirt sophomore with the Fighting Hawks.

Prior to landing at North Dakota, Olagbaju spent two years at St. Thomas, which made the move to a Division I FCS program in 2021 and plays in the Pioneer League. As a true freshman, Olagbaju managed two tackles in two games in 2023 and appeared poised to start in 2024 before a season-ending injury in Week 2 ended his redshirt freshman season early.

Olagbaju is Iowa’s 12th transfer commitment and the fourth defensive lineman, joining former Elon EDGE Kahmari Brown, former Northern Illinois EDGE Lance Ingold, and former Holy Cross DL Brice Stevenson.

South Dakota RB transfer LJ Phillips Jr. commits to Iowa

Former South Dakota running back transfer LJ Phillips Jr. has committed to Iowa out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Phillips was one of the most dynamic rushers at the FCS level in 2025.

He finished the season with 1,921 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. This included nine games with at least 100 yards rushing — including a 301-yard rushing performance against Northern Colorado in September.

In three years at the collegiate level, Phillips has appeared in 35 games where he’s totaled 340 carries for 2,193 yards and 23 touchdowns. Before 2025, he was limited to 46 touches for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

The South Dakota transfer chose Iowa over Penn State. Phillips played against Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones this past season, but finished that matchup with four carries for 13 yards. Now, he’s heading to Iowa City to help the Hawkeyes rushing attack in 2026.

He’s spent three seasons in college, but will be a redshirt junior in 2026. He redshirted in 2023 before playing sparingly in 2024 ahead of his breakout 2025 season.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.