LSU safety Dashawn Spears plans to enter NCAA transfer portal
LSU safety Dashawn Spears plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Spears has spent the past two seasons with the Tigers.
During that time, he has played in a total of 26 games, starting four of them. He has recorded 53 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups and five passes defended. He has also scored a defensive touchdown.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Duke Spitgate
Landen King tossed for spitting
- 2New
Transfer Portal Intel
Deuce Knight, Cam Coleman, more
- 3
Nick Saban
Rant on state of college sports
- 4Hot
Deuce Knight
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 5
Kirk Herbstreit
Questions bowl over-saturation
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Dashawn Spears figures to be a coveted target in the transfer portal this cycle. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.
Prior to enrolling at LSU, Dashawn Spears was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 88 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 5 safety in his class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from Denham Springs (LA) Denham Springs.
On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.