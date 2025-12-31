LSU safety Dashawn Spears plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Spears has spent the past two seasons with the Tigers.

During that time, he has played in a total of 26 games, starting four of them. He has recorded 53 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups and five passes defended. He has also scored a defensive touchdown.

Dashawn Spears figures to be a coveted target in the transfer portal this cycle. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Dashawn Spears was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 88 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 5 safety in his class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from Denham Springs (LA) Denham Springs.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.