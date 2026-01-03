Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Sprague has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He has a do not contact tag, as well.

Sprague was Michigan’s starting right tackle in 2025 as part of an impressive redshirt freshman year. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media and shared the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award following the Wolverines’ win over Nebraska.

As a true freshman in 2024, Sprague appeared in four games on the Michigan offensive line. He also made his first career start in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Andrew Sprague played high school football at Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 107 overall player and No. 7-ranked offensive tackle prospect from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Sprague is the latest Michigan player to either announce his departure or enter the transfer portal. That group includes cornerback Zeke Berry, who was also an All-Big Ten selection this past season.

Michigan is going through a period of transition after the surprise firing of head coach Sherrone Moore last month. The Wolverines made a splash with his replacement, landing former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. He held his introductory press conference this week and was introduced to UM fans at the basketball game Friday night, along with some new members of his coaching staff.

The Wolverines have announced both coordinator hires. Jason Beck is coming over from Utah, where he worked closely with Whittingham this past season, and former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill is taking on the same role with the Wolverines.

Additionally, Kerry Coombs – who was announced as Michigan’s special teams coordinator days before Moore’s firing – was also on the court. UM has not yet announced Coombs as part of Whittingham’s staff.

Utah’s offense ranked as the best in the Big 12 this past season with Beck calling plays and dual-threat Devon Dampier at quarterback. The Utes led the conference with 482.9 yards per game, and their 41.3 points on average also ranked as the top in the conference.

Now, Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck are planning to work with another talented dual-threat quarterback in Bryce Underwood. Retaining the former Five Star Plus+ recruit will be crucial as Whittingham takes over, and he said they’ve already met multiple times.